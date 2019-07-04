Samsung Electronics : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019

Samsung Electronics announced its earnings guidance for the second quarter of 2019.

Consolidated Sales: Approximately 56 trillion Korean won

Consolidated Operating Profit: Approximately 6.5 trillion Korean won

The above estimates are based on K-IFRS. Please note that Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range. To comply with such regulations, the above figures represent the median of the estimate ranges provided below.

Sales: 55 ~ 57 trillion Korean won

Operating Profit: 6.4 ~ 6.6 trillion Korean won

Note : The estimates include a one-time gain related to the display business.

※ 2019 1Q and 2018 2Q consolidated figures based on K-IFRS are as follows