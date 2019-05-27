Samsung Electronics : Fast-Charging Evolves with More Efficiency and Security through Samsung's Two New USB PD Controllers for Power Adaptors

SE8A is the first power delivery controller with embedded Secure Element for added protection against unauthorized chargers

The new chips support up to 100W-charging and meets latest USB-PD 3.0 specifications

Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced two USB Type-C power delivery (PD) controllers, SE8A and MM101. With the new PD controllers, power chargers are able to communicate with the device to deliver the optimum amount of power for more efficient charging through authorized products.

Both chips are built with an embedded Flash (eFlash) that allows the flexibility of modifying its firmware to meet the most up-to-date specifications and are able to supply up to 100 watts (W, 20V / 5A). SE8A is the first PD controller in the industry to embed Secure Element, adding an extra layer of security to PD controllers.

The new PD controllers meet the most recent USB specifications for fast-charging, USB-PD 3.0, that addresses the compatibility and efficiency challenges across different mobile devices as well as other electronics. Such challenges can cause the device to charge slower than usual or excessively than required that can also compromise the lifecycle of the battery. With the growing need to extend always-on experiences quickly and as more devices adopt USB interfaces for charging and data transmission, efficient and secure fast-charging technologies are expected to benefit consumers through a wide range of applications.

'In addition to smarter features and larger batteries, innovative charging solutions allow us to do more through our mobile devices today. Following this trend, power adapters that can quickly charge devices while establishing safeguards against unauthorized access are increasingly in demand,' said Ben K. Hur, senior vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics. 'Samsung's power delivery MM101 and security-enhanced SE8A will not only make charging faster and safer but also enable new services that can enrich tomorrow's mobile experiences.'

The MM101 supports a symmetric encryption algorithm, Advanced Encryption Standard (AES), for product authentication and includes moisture sensing capabilities to ensure safer charging conditions.

Samsung's SE8A is the industry's first solution that combines a PD controller and Secure Element (CC EAL5+ equivalent) in a single chip, providing extra measures of protection such as security key storage, and encoding and decoding of sensitive data within a device in a compact form factor. The SE8A supports USB Type-C Authentication, a certificate-based authentication program for USB Type-C chargers and devices that prevents the misuse of unapproved products. With enhanced security, the SE8A opens possibilities for new kinds of content and services that may be exclusive to a certain brand, location or event.

By supporting up to a 100W capacity, compared to the general smartphone charger's 10W, power chargers with Samsung's PD controllers can be used for a variety of devices other than smartphones such as tablets, laptops and monitors.

For additional safety, both chips also provide over-voltage protection.

The MM101 is currently sampling and the SE8A is in mass production.