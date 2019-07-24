Log in
Samsung Electronics : Galaxy Fold Ready for Launch Starting from September

07/24/2019 | 09:55pm EDT

At Samsung, we've always focused on pioneering the next generation of mobile innovation: new products and technologies that push the entire industry forward and help users do what they can't. Earlier this year, we announced Galaxy Fold-Samsung's first foldable device, and the beginning of an entirely new mobile category. Since then, we've made improvements to Galaxy Fold to ensure consumers have the best possible experience.

Samsung has taken the time to fully evaluate the product design, make necessary improvements and run rigorous tests to validate the changes we made. These design and construction improvements include:

  • The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel, making it apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed.
  • Galaxy Fold features additional reinforcements to better protect the device from external particles while maintaining its signature foldable experience:
    • The top and bottom of the hinge area have been strengthened with newly added protection caps.
    • Additional metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included to reinforce the protection of the display.
    • The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.

Along with these improvements, Samsung has also been continuously working to improve the overall Galaxy Fold user experience, including optimizing more apps and services for its unique foldable UX. Samsung is conducting final product tests to make Galaxy Fold available to consumers starting from September in select markets. Availability details will be shared as we get closer to the launch.

Galaxy Fold completely reimagines the smartphone, changing the way you interact, communicate and experience everyday life. Precisely refined, slender and encased in luxuriously finished materials, Galaxy Fold lets you totally immerse yourself to whatever you need, wherever you are in the palm of your hand. Access your essentials on the cover display while holding Galaxy Fold comfortably in one hand, and open it up to use multiple apps at once. Now, with Galaxy Fold, you can review charts while talking on a video call, and search information, all at once.

All of us at Samsung appreciate the support and patience we've received from Galaxy fans all over the world. Galaxy Fold is a device long in the making, and we're proud to share it with the world and look forward to bringing it to consumers.

