Samsung Electronics : Installs Momentous New LED Displays in the Heart of New York`s Times Square

New Samsung SMART LED Outdoor Displays Installed at One Times Square

Deliver a Powerful Visual Experience

Samsung Electronics completed a massive state-of-the-art five-screen LED display installation at the iconic One Times Square building in New York City on May 31, 2019. The new high-end displays from Samsung measure more than 11,639 square feet (1,081 square meters) when combined.

Samsung's new displays at One Times Square take up the entire front facing panel and reflect some of the most valuable advertising displays in the world. The displays feature premium center-stage exposure with full motion video, live-streaming and interactive capabilities.

'We are excited to showcase our LED displays at one of the world's most renowned destinations, said Seog-gi Kim, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. 'New York's Times Square is not only a high-traffic location, it is a symbolic center of culture and commerce, making it the ideal place to showcase our leading technology on such a colossal scale.'

Jamestown, a real estate investment and management company, owns and manages the property One Times Square, the 25-story building located in the heart of Times Square in New York City. Home to the New Year's Eve ball drop, the globally recognized building has been central to New Year's Eve traditions celebrated around the world.

'One Times Square serves as an advertising platform for the world's most iconic brands,' said Michael Phillips, President of Jamestown. 'Samsung delivers a best-in-class visual experience that will showcase these brands in the highest quality.'

PRISMVIEW, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics America, was responsible for the design, supply, manufacturing and installation of the project. Last year, Samsung also completed installation of outdoor LED signage at Two Times Square, located opposite from this recently completed project.

Samsung's SMART LED Signage XPS Series features a reinforced design to deliver uninterrupted color-uniform content in any setting. The XPS 160 and XPS 080 models used at One Times Square feature advanced color calibration, an energy-saving design and the industry's highest-quality, tier-one LED diodes.

A time lapse video highlighting the three-month transformation process was created to capture the accomplishment, showcasing the visual impact of the displays from day to night and their durability that can withstand extreme weather conditions.

For more information about Samsung's visual display solutions visit: https://displaysolutions.samsung.com

About Prismview, a Samsung Company

Prismview is a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Founded in the early 1990s as YESCO Electronics, acquired in March 2015, and rebranded as Prismview, A Samsung Electronics Company. Prismview designs, engineers and manufactures large-format LED video display solutions out of its Logan, Utah, USA headquarters. Prismview offers a diverse line of technology solutions, integration and operational services for a variety of applications, including sports and live event venues, digital out of home applications, digital billboards, spectaculars and gaming, and LED message center displays. Learn more about Prismview at www.prismview.com.

About Jamestown

Jamestown, LP was established in 1983 as an investment and management company focused on income-producing real estate in the United States. Over the last 35+ years, Jamestown has grown its portfolio of assets in key markets throughout the U.S. and expanded its investment footprint to South America and Europe. Jamestown's capabilities include: acquisitions, capital markets, property management, asset management, retail leasing, design, sustainability, and risk management. Jamestown has headquarters in Atlanta, GA and Cologne, Germany, and offices in New York, NY, Boston, MA, San Francisco, CA, Los Angeles, CA, and Bogota, Colombia. For more information, visit www.jamestownlp.com.