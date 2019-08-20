Samsung Electronics : Launches 240Hz G-Sync Compatible Curved CRG5 Gaming Monitor in Europe at gamescom 2019

World's First 240Hz RapidCurve™ Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible Delivers the Most Immersive Gaming Experience Yet

Samsung Electronics today announced the European launch of its new CRG5 gaming monitor, the latest of Samsung's Curved Gaming Monitors, at gamescom 2019. The CRG5, which was first unveiled at E3 2019, delivers a powerful combination of industry-first 240Hz refresh rate with a curved display and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible to provide the immersive experience that gamers have come to expect.

As the world's largest gaming event, gamescom is an important stage for Samsung to display its latest gaming technology. The Samsung booth has doubled in size since 2018, measuring larger than an NBA basketball court at 500 square meters. Besides the CRG5, attendees can experience Samsung's other latest gaming display innovations including the Space Gaming Monitor (SR75Q) and the Super Ultra-wide CRG9 49″.

CRG5: World's First 240Hz Refresh Rate with Curved Display

The 27-inch CRG5 combines a lightning-fast refresh rate through 240Hz RapidCurve™ technology and 1500R curvature, eliminating lag time while displaying ultra-smooth scenes for a truly immersive experience. The 240Hz refresh rate allows a swift, smooth response to screen transitions and quickly changing situations, while the 1500R curved screen offers a wider view with just one glance.

To eliminate tears, stuttering and any delay in the action, G-sync Compatible from NVIDIA synchronizes the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and panel, offering players exceptionally dynamic and seamless gameplay during any scene in full HD resolution.

'Great gaming PCs deserve fantastic monitors and Samsung's first NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible monitor, the C27RG5 means a smooth, tear-free, and stunning gaming experience for users with GeForce GTX 10-Series, GeForce GTX 16-Series and GeForce RTX 20-Series graphics cards,' said Vijay Sharma, Product Management Leader for NVIDIA G-SYNC.

An impressive 3000:1 contrast ratio means Samsung's latest curved gaming monitor delivers deeper blacks and brighter whites, providing superfine detail in the brightest and darkest parts of an image for greater user enjoyment. Samsung's CRG5 has a curved vertical alignment (VA) panel display tailored to the user's range of view for increased concentration during critical gameplay moments.

The bezel-less design of Samsung's CRG5 gives gamers even more screen space, while a strong, sturdy Y-stand and game dashboard-style On Screen Display (OSD) menu enhance any gaming environment. Samsung's CRG5 also offers a host of optimal gaming modes that make the player experience more comfortable than ever before. Game Mode is an optional setting that automatically and optimally adjusts black gamma levels, contrast, sharpness and color for all types of games. Low input Lag Mode can also minimize delays between a user's input devices and display, while Virtual Aim both increases and enhances accuracy when playing a first-person shooter. Finally, Eye Saver Mode minimizes the blue light emitted by the display to keep eyes comfortable during extended periods of gaming.

Space Gaming Monitor: Reclaim your Gaming Space

First unveiled at gamescom 2019, the 32″ Space Gaming Monitor (SR75Q) has a super-fast 144Hz refresh rate with AMD Radeon FreeSync. The 144 Hz screen refresh rate minimizes image lag and motion blur, while AMD FreeSync synchronizes the refresh rate of the display and your graphics processor, all resulting in smoother gameplay by eliminating tearing and stutter.

The Space Gaming Monitor will be available in a 32-inch, QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution model, featuring Samsung's recognized space-saving design that allows users to push the monitor flat against the wall, leaving surfaces free and clear. The Space Gaming Monitor can also be pulled forward easily and adjusted to fit a variety of viewing preferences and positions - including all the way down to surface level, delivering unparalleled flexibility when configuring your optimal gaming environment.

Easily concealable power and HDMI Y-cables prevent tangled cables and ensure any gaming space remains clutter-free. The screen also boasts a three-sided bezel-less design to display as much of the game as possible. The Space Gaming Monitor comes with an integrated clamp that ensures quick and easy installation, allowing it to be attached to any desk or table.

CRG9 49″: The Ultimate Gaming Monitor, Now with Dual QHD Resolution

The CRG9 49″, which won the CES 2019 Best of Innovation Award in the Computer Peripherals Product Category and Honoree in the Gaming Product Category, includes a number of premium features. First, the monitor boasts an HDR 1000 and dual Quad High Definition (QHD) resolution (5,120 x 1,440) - equivalent to placing two 27-inch 16:9 monitors side by side without bezels impeding the view. The CRG9 also delivers one billion colors with 95% DCI-P3 color space to present realistic visuals, while reaching a peak brightness of 1,000 nits for superfine detail in the brightest and darkest parts of an image.

In addition, the CRG9 offers a 120Hz refresh rate that minimizes image lag and motion blur. AMD Radeon FreeSync™ 2 HDR technology reduces stutter, screen tearing and input latency to ensure the best possible gameplay experience. Virtual Aim gives players enhanced accuracy when playing a first-person shooter, while the CRG9's screen curvature provides gamers with an ultra-wide field of view for a more immersive gaming experience.

Samsung - The Heart of Gaming At gamescom 2019

To experience and learn more about Samsung's latest gaming display innovations, please visit Samsung at gamescom in Hall 9.1, Stand A040 B045 in Koelnmesse, Cologne, from August 20-24, 2019.

At the event, Samsung will be the stage for exciting gaming events; battle it out against the face of the German Hearthstone community, IAmThanh, during Blizzard's Hearthstone Community Day on Wednesday. Witness the competitive edge of the CRG5 during one of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' (PUBG) daily booth take-overs, where the Samsung booth becomes a battleground for countless exciting PUBG tournaments. Experience the full potential of the CRG5, with a hands-on version of Gears 5 Horde Mode; the first time ever that this mode will be playable.

Also experience our monitors in action at one of our important industry partner booths - UBISOFT and Facebook Gaming in Hall 6, Logitech G in hall 7 or Xbox in Hall 8. For additional information on Samsung's gaming monitors, please visit https://displaysolutions.samsung.com/gamescom2019.

Samsung's CRG5 and the CRG9 49″ are now available globally, while the Space Gaming Monitor (SR75Q) will be available globally from Q4.