SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) (SMSN)
09/11 11:48:38 am
Samsung Electronics : Record Date for Proposed Dividends

09/11/2018 | 11:27am CEST

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (KS005930, KS005935, SMSN, SMSD) ('SEC') announced that its Management Committee at their meeting on September 11, 2018 set September 30, 2018 as the record date for the proposed dividends. The corresponding book closure period, during which the shareholders' registry of SEC will be closed and no transfer of shares in SEC will be effective, is October 1-October 14, 2018.

The dividend proposal will be up for vote at the next meeting of the Board of Directors (the 'Board') at the end of October, 2018. Dividend payments, if declared by the Board, will only be made to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2018.

Details
- Record Date: September 30, 2018
- Book Closure Period: October 1-October 14, 2018

This disclosure contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect actual results from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements due to, without limitation, (i) general economic conditions, including in particular economic conditions in SEC's core businesses and core markets, (ii) performance of financial markets, including emerging markets, and including market volatility, liquidity and credit events, (iii) currency exchange rates, (iv) changing levels of competition, (v) changes in laws and regulations, (vi) general competitive factors, in each case on a local, regional, national and/or global basis. The matters discussed herein may also be affected by risks and uncertainties described from time to time in SEC's filings with the Korea Stock Exchange (KRX), FSS (Korea), and Samsung Website. Further information about risks and uncertainties affecting Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is included throughout our most recent annual and interim reports, as well as our most recent earnings release, which are available on https://www.samsung.com/global/ir. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 09:26:00 UTC
