Samsung Electronics : Transaction with Affiliate Company

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (KS005930, KS005935, SMSN, SMSD) on February 26, 2019 announced that its Board of Directors authorized the following related-party transaction with an affiliated company.

Purchase of product/completed-operations liability policy from Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance

Purchase of product/completed-operations insurance to cover liability for property damage or injuries to a third party caused by a product defect

Insurer Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Application date April 1, 2019 Type of insurance Product/completed operations liability policy Insurance premium KRW 9,500 million Insurance benefit - Insurance period April 1, 2019-March 31, 2020 (1 year) Total insurance premium KRW 9,500 million Insurance coverage Liability for property damage or injuries to a third party caused by a product defect Method of insurance payment Lump sum Interest rate (%) -

Other information:

- The total insurance premium is subject to changes in currency exchange rates

- Number of Independent Directors present at the BOD Meeting: 6 (100%)

- Attendance of Audit Committee: Y

※ This disclosure is in accordance with the Korean Fair Trade Act, which mandates that a company must disclose financial and real estate transactions in the event the value of such a transaction is greater or equal to KRW 5 billion and the counterparty is a financial affiliate of the party required to make the disclosure.