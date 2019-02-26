Samsung Electronics : Transaction with Affiliate Company

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (KS005930, KS005935, SMSN, SMSD) on February 26, 2019 announced that its Board of Directors authorized the following related-party transaction with an affiliated company.
Purchase of product/completed-operations liability policy from Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance
Major transaction terms
Purchase of product/completed-operations insurance to cover liability for property damage or injuries to a third party caused by a product defect
|
Insurer
|
Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance
|
Application date
|
April 1, 2019
|
Type of insurance
|
Product/completed operations liability policy
|
Insurance premium
|
KRW 9,500 million
|
Insurance benefit
|
-
|
Insurance period
|
April 1, 2019-March 31, 2020 (1 year)
|
Total insurance premium
|
KRW 9,500 million
|
Insurance coverage
|
Liability for property damage or injuries to a third party caused by a product defect
|
Method of insurance payment
|
Lump sum
|
Interest rate (%)
|
-
Other information:
- The total insurance premium is subject to changes in currency exchange rates
- Number of Independent Directors present at the BOD Meeting: 6 (100%)
- Attendance of Audit Committee: Y
※ This disclosure is in accordance with the Korean Fair Trade Act, which mandates that a company must disclose financial and real estate transactions in the event the value of such a transaction is greater or equal to KRW 5 billion and the counterparty is a financial affiliate of the party required to make the disclosure.
