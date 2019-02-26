Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 02/26 11:04:07 am
1040.5000 USD   -1.47%
05:18aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Reference Material for 2019 AGM
PU
05:03aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Transaction with Affiliate Company
PU
02/25Swatch Complaint in NY Court Alleges Samsung Infringed Trademark -Reuters
DJ
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Electronics : Transaction with Affiliate Company

02/26/2019 | 05:03am EST

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (KS005930, KS005935, SMSN, SMSD) on February 26, 2019 announced that its Board of Directors authorized the following related-party transaction with an affiliated company.

Purchase of product/completed-operations liability policy from Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance
Purchase of product/completed-operations insurance to cover liability for property damage or injuries to a third party caused by a product defect

Major transaction terms
Insurer Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance
Application date April 1, 2019
Type of insurance Product/completed operations liability policy
Insurance premium KRW 9,500 million
Insurance benefit -
Insurance period April 1, 2019-March 31, 2020 (1 year)
Total insurance premium KRW 9,500 million
Insurance coverage Liability for property damage or injuries to a third party caused by a product defect
Method of insurance payment Lump sum
Interest rate (%) -

Other information:
- The total insurance premium is subject to changes in currency exchange rates
- Number of Independent Directors present at the BOD Meeting: 6 (100%)
- Attendance of Audit Committee: Y

※ This disclosure is in accordance with the Korean Fair Trade Act, which mandates that a company must disclose financial and real estate transactions in the event the value of such a transaction is greater or equal to KRW 5 billion and the counterparty is a financial affiliate of the party required to make the disclosure.

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 10:02:02 UTC
