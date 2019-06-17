Log in
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR)

(SMSN)
Samsung Electronics : to Strengthen its Neural Processing Capabilities for Future AI Applications

06/17/2019 | 10:39pm EDT

Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced that it will strengthen its neural processing unit (NPU) capabilities to further extend the reach of its artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

In line with its focus on next-generation NPU technologies, Samsung plans to create over 2,000 related jobs worldwide by 2030, which is about 10 times the current headcount. The company will also expand upon its existing collaboration with globally distinguished research institutes and universities, and support the nurturing of future talent in the field of AI, including deep learning and neural processing.

'For the coming age of AI, Samsung is committed to delivering industry-leading advancements brought to life by our NPU technologies,' said Inyup Kang, president of System LSI Business at Samsung Electronics. 'As we leverage our differentiated technology, close partnerships with global institutes and active investment in top talent, we are excited to take future AI processing capabilities to the next level.'

Samsung introduced its first NPU in the company's premium mobile processor, the Exynos 9820, last year and plans to continue offering advanced on-device AI features for high-performance mobile chips. Applications for Samsung's NPUs will expand into areas such as automotive processors that power in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), as well as next-generation datacenters optimized for big data processing.

The System LSI Business and Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology - Samsung's R&D arm - together plan to extend and evolve the company's current NPU research into novel AI hardware technologies such as neuromorphic processors that aim to operate at the level of a human brain.

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 02:38:01 UTC
