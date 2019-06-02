Samsung Enhances PC Portfolio with the Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force: Two New, Elegant Devices Built to Do What You Want

The new Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force combine power, speed, and style into a refined design that promises elevated entertainment and personal productivity

Samsung Electronics today announced the Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force - two sleek new devices crafted in Samsung's compact yet delicate 'solidity' design with serious speed and power. The slim and portable Notebook 7 includes diamond-cut edges and a near bezel-less display, with enhanced comfort and usability features that make it ideal for everyday use. Built for content creators and consumers who want superior performance from their PC, the Notebook 7 Force comes with next-generation graphics and expandable storage, and offers an immersive viewing experience in a beautiful, solid metal frame.

'The new Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force blend elegant design with impressive power and top-notch speed to give consumers an unparalleled experience,' said YoungGyoo Choi, Senior Vice President of the PC Business Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. 'These devices expand our portfolio in new directions, giving consumers the opportunity to pick the device that perfectly suits their lifestyle.'

Samsung Notebook 7: Premium Style and Usability

Available in 13' and 15' models, the Notebook 7 features a gorgeous glass display in full HD and slim body that can easily be carried wherever you need to go. The device's screen is superb with a high screen-to-body ratio and barely noticeable bezels that provide a premium viewing experience, so whether you're watching a movie during the day, or working late into the night, everything is crystal clear. And with Gigabit Wi-Fi, you can instantly transfer large files, download a big presentation, or stream your favorite show without any buffering. In addition to this, sound comes alive on the Notebook 7 with Dolby Atmos® audio, while an additional SSD slot1 offers you the option to increase your storage.

Samsung Notebook 7 Force: Ultimate Power and Performance for Creators and Innovators

Whether you're editing videos, streaming a movie in high-resolution, or even playing your favorite video game, the Notebook 7 Force delivers a supercharged PC experience. It features NVDIA's latest GeForce® GTX™ 1650 graphics, enabling up to 70% faster speeds than the previous generation GTX, and lets users run demanding graphic apps with ease. Thanks to the Notebook 7 Force's expandable storage system and lightning quick file-reading capabilities, you can manage files and apps with maximum efficiency, as well as its Gigabit Wi-Fi that lets you connect, download and upload at speed2. And with a variety of ports - including USB-C, USB 3.0, HDMI 2.0, and an SD card reader - you can connect all your devices without the need to plug in a single dongle.

A Whole New Look and Feel

Both the Notebook 7 and the Notebook 7 Force feature a brand-new, eye-catching design. Despite its solid metal frame, the Notebook 7 Force measures just 17.9mm in thickness, making it durable and light. Alongside the Notebook 7, you can enjoy a truly immersive PC experience, including a distraction-free full HD display, stunning brightness and a wide viewing angle that brings content to life. Both devices also bring sound to life with amazing Dolby Atmos® audio that enriches the entertainment and puts you at the heart of the action.

The new PCs include enhanced features that make completing tasks and enjoying content a more comfortable experience. A reengineered Lattice keyboard and ultra-wide Precision Touchpad let you effortlessly navigate and multitask with laser accuracy. And the Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force allow you to intuitively and securely log in to your device with just a tap of a finger.

Availability

The Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force will initially be available in Korea and Hong Kong, followed by the U.S. and Brazil later in 2019. The Notebook 7 can also be purchased in Mainland China.

For more information about Samsung's new PCs, visit https://news.samsung.com/global/ and http://www.samsungmobilepress.com.

Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force Product Specifications

Notebook 7 13' Notebook 7 15'

Internal Graphics Notebook 7 15'

External Graphics Notebook 7 Force Dimensions 308.9 X 207.5

X 13.7mm 359.5 X 238.3

X 15.9mm 359.5 X 238.3

X 15.9mm 359.5 X 238.2

X 17.9mm Weight 1.29 kg 1.69 kg 1.79 kg 1.85kg - 1.91kg Display 13.3' Full HD

(1920×1080) 15.6' Full HD

(1920×1080) 15.6' Full HD

(1920×1080) 15.6' Full HD

(1920×1080) CPU Intel® 8th generation Core™ Processor Intel® 8th generation Core™ Processor Intel® 8th generation

Core™ Processor Intel® 8th generation

Core™ Processor Graphics Intel® UHD Graphics Intel® UHD Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce®

MX250 NVIDIA® GeForce®

GTX™ 1650 Memory Up to 16GB (LPDDR3) Up to 16GB (LPDDR3) Up to 16GB (LPDDR3) Up to 24GB DDR4

(1 SODIMM + 4/8GBOn BOARD) Storage Up to 512GB SSD

(NVMe) Up to 512GB SSD

(NVMe)

+ 1 SSD expandable

slot Up to 512GB SSD

(NVMe)

+ 1 SSD expandable

slot Up to 512GB SSD

(NVMe)

+ 2 expandable slots

(1 HDD / 1 SSD) WLAN 802.11ac wave2 2X2 802.11ac wave2 2X2 802.11ac wave2 2X2 802.11 2×2 ac wave2 & Gigabit LAN Camera /

Mic 720p HD /

Dual Array Mic 720p HD /

Dual Array Mic 720p HD /

Dual Array Mic 720p HD

Dual Array Mic Audio Stereo Speakers

with Dolby Atmos® Stereo Speakers

with Dolby Atmos® Stereo Speakers

with Dolby Atmos® Stereo Speakers

with Dolby Atmos® Security Fingerprint Fingerprint Fingerprint Fingerprint Keyboard Backlit Backlit Backlit Backlit Battery 55Wh 55Wh 55Wh 43Wh Ports USB-C (1) | USB 3.0 (2) | HDMI | microSD |

HP/Mic USB-C (1) |USB 3.0 (2) | HDMI | microSD |

HP/Mic USB-C (1) |USB 3.0 (2) | HDMI | microSD |

HP/Mic USB-C (1) | USB 3.0 (2) | HDMI | RJ45(LAN) | microSD | Security Slot | HP/Mic

1The Notebook 7 15' comes with a dual SSD slot.

2Gigabit Wi-Fi is the latest Wireless LAN that supports ultra-fast data transfer speeds.