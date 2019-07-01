The Era of Live Starts Now: Galaxy A80 Available Today

Create meaningful connections, interactions and self-expressions with Samsung's first rotating triple camera and immersive full-screen display

Samsung Electronics announces the launch of the new Galaxy A80 available for purchase online and in-stores in select markets1 starting from July. Built for the Era of Live, Galaxy A80 offers meaningful innovations on a safe and secure platform: Samsung's first rotating triple camera and the immersive New Infinity Display.

'Galaxy A80 is created for the Era of Live - a world where digital natives are capturing, sharing and connecting in the moment,' said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics. 'The latest innovations in the camera, design and performance of Galaxy A80 bring a new mobile experience that fits the needs of today's generation: always on and always ready.'

Share Your Experiences Live

In a first for Galaxy devices, Galaxy A80 is equipped with Samsung's revolutionary rotating triple camera which provides the same high-quality lens, front and rear, so you never have to compromise the vividness of your videos and images. The rotating triple camera also lets you record footages continuously, no matter if shot on front or back camera, so your memories can be seen in one video.

Whether you're hiking up the mountain during the day or enjoying street food at a night market, Galaxy A80 allows you to take clear and bright photos regardless of day or night with its 48MP main camera. Now, with the Ultra Wide Lens with a 123-degree viewing angle2, you can be reassured knowing that you can easily photograph or capture and share a live video of everything you see.

Galaxy A80's 3D Depth Camera allows you to capture your subjects with more depth, letting you create movie-like clips of your favorite moments with features such as Live Focus Video mode. Additionally, Super Steady Video mode reduces bumps or shakes for pro-level action videos.

Immerse in a Cinematic Multimedia Experience

Galaxy A80 features Samsung's first New Infinity Display, an expansive, edge-to-edge, 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen3. With a 20:9 display ratio, the New Infinity Display allows you to fully engage in your favorite multimedia content. Take your audio-visual experience one step further with Dolby Atmos when using earphones or Bluetooth speakers.

Stay Connected Conveniently and Securely

As part of the Galaxy experience, Galaxy A80 also features Samsung Knox, Samsung's defense-grade security platform designed to protect from chipset to software. In addition, Samsung Pass will allow you to securely and conveniently access apps and websites through fingerprint sensor.

With Galaxy A80's Intelligent Performance Enhancer, you can expect your Galaxy A80 to work harder, faster and longer whenever you need it. Its AI-powered performance optimization software maximizes the device's CPU, RAM and battery capacity, tailoring your Galaxy A80's efficiency to your everyday needs.

Stand Out with Distinctive Designs

Galaxy A80 comes in three colors: Angel Gold, Ghost White and Phantom Black. The Angel Gold and Ghost White options come with hints of pink and blue respectively, letting you express your personal style.

For more information about the Galaxy A80, visit www.news.samsung.com/galaxy,www.samsungmobilepress.com or www.samsung.com/galaxy.

Samsung Galaxy A80 ProductSpecifications*

Galaxy A80 Display** 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400) Super AMOLED,

New Infinity Display Rotating Camera*** (Front/Rear) Main: 48MP, F2.0

Ultra Wide: 8MP, F2.2 (123°)

3D Depth Body 165.2 x 76.5 x 9.3 mm AP Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Memory 8 GB RAM

128 GB Internal Storage Battery**** 3,700mAh (typical)

25W Super Fast Charging OS Android 9.0 (Pie) Biometric Authentications On-Screen Fingerprint Color Phantom Black, Angel Gold, Ghost White

*Availability, colors and price may vary by market. All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

**Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners.

***Viewing angle adjusted down for selfie mode on Ultra Wide Camera.

****Typical value tested under third-party lab condition. Rated (minimum) capacity is less. For more information, please visit www.samsung.com.

1Availability varies by market.

2Viewing angle adjusted down for selfie mode on Ultra Wide Camera.

3Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners.