SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(005930)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Apple CEO warns Trump about China tariffs, Samsung competition

08/18/2019 | 07:09pm EDT

(Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had spoken with Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook about the impact of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports as well as competition from South Korean company Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Trump said Cook "made a good case" that tariffs could hurt Apple, given that Samsung's products would not be subject to those same tariffs. Tariffs on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, including consumer electronics, are scheduled to go into effect in two stages on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15.

By contrast, the United States and South Korea struck a trade agreement last September.

"I thought he made a very compelling argument, so I'm thinking about it," Trump said of Cook, speaking with reporters at a New Jersey airport.

U.S. stock futures rose upon opening on Sunday after Trump's comments. In addition to his comments on Apple, Trump said on Twitter earlier in the day that his administration was "doing very well with China."

Apple's MacBook laptops and iPhones would not face the additional tariffs until Dec. 15, but some of the company's other products, including its AirPods, Apple Watch and HomePod, would be subject to the levies on Sept. 1.

Apple was not immediately available for comment outside normal business hours.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington and April Joyner in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Rosalba O'Brien)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 2.36% 206.5 Delayed Quote.30.91%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) 2.22% 904 Delayed Quote.4.27%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 229 045 B
EBIT 2019 26 684 B
Net income 2019 21 049 B
Finance 2019 90 542 B
Yield 2019 3,31%
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 1 274x
EV / Sales2020 1 194x
Capitalization 291 985 B
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 54 548,24  KRW
Last Close Price 43 900,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD239 303
APPLE30.91%911 699
XIAOMI CORP--.--%26 924
MEITU INC--.--%1 099
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%995
FITBIT INC-39.84%747
