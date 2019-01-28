Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (005930)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Caterpillar, Nvidia sound alarm on China impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 01:29pm EST
NVIDIA logo shown at SIGGRAPH 2017

(Reuters) - Warnings from Caterpillar and Nvidia on Monday about weakening demand from China signal investors could see more profit shortfalls from U.S. companies that count on the world's No. 2 economy for a big portion of their business.

Shares of Caterpillar Inc and Nvidia Corp sank 10 percent and 15 percent, respectively, after the two manufacturers joined a growing list of companies to warn on the crippling effects of the fall-off in growth in the world's most populous country.

Apple Inc, a host of chipmakers, and FedEx Corp had already stoked fears of a global slowdown, particularly in a technology sector that depends heavily on China to drive revenue.

It does not bode well, several analysts said, for the rest of an earnings season that has only just got under way.

"The negative forecasts from Caterpillar and Nvidia really point to those areas of concern with trade, global economic activity and the potential impact of a strong dollar," Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio manager at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, said.

China's economy cooled in the fourth quarter under pressure from faltering domestic demand and bruising U.S. tariffs, dragging 2018 growth to the lowest level in nearly three decades.

President Trump is bent on curbing what Washington says is Beijing's deliberate theft of American intellectual property and trade secrets. Without progress in the weeks ahead, he has threatened a new round of tariffs from March 2.

Monday's stock market declines, following an unusual warning from Apple earlier this month, underline the flip side of such moves for U.S. companies.

Asia-Pacific was Caterpillar's only region to record a fall in revenue, but the end result - including a handful of other factors - was a more than 40-cent miss on earnings per share in the fourth quarter.

Nvidia cut its fourth quarter revenue estimate by half a billion dollars to just $2.2 billion. That added to a previous number that was already $700 million short of analysts' forecasts and was blamed chiefly on gaming revenue in China.

"Across the broad spectrum ranging from heavy equipment to semiconductors, business in China is slowing down," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"The question is what does the tariff controversy factor into the slowdown. You can't answer that question yet. There's no way to predict it."

There could be more pain, starting later on Monday when washing machine maker Whirlpool Corp reports. Boeing Co follows on Wednesday, along with a host of tech heavyweights.

"China is an issue for companies doing business there as their economy is slowing," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager, Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

"In general we are trying to steer clear of a lot of China exposure."

(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru and Caroline Valetkevitch in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -1.53% 155.19 Delayed Quote.0.01%
FEDEX CORPORATION -1.71% 172.29 Delayed Quote.8.70%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -15.21% 136.151 Delayed Quote.19.96%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
TSC -2.55% 53.5 End-of-day quote.2.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
01:29pCaterpillar, Nvidia sound alarm on China impact
RE
12:09pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deal just got even better thank..
AQ
10:36aNvidia cuts Q4 revenue estimate on weak China demand; shares sink
RE
08:19aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : millennial-centric Galaxy M10 and M20 debut in India
AQ
08:00aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Why foreigners buying Korean stocks in 2019
AQ
07:31aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Taking on Xiaomi Redmi mobile phones! Samsung Galaxy M10 f..
AQ
07:07aChipmaker Xilinx's 5G orders kick off race to cash in on new networks
RE
06:16aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : is switching to eco-friendly phone packaging
AQ
06:11aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Give Up Gains On Concerns About U.S. Shutdown Dea..
DJ
06:07aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : to Replace Plastic Packaging with Sustainable Materials
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 245 662 B
EBIT 2018 60 335 B
Net income 2018 44 844 B
Finance 2018 81 829 B
Yield 2018 3,19%
P/E ratio 2018 6,76
P/E ratio 2019 8,67
EV / Sales 2018 0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 297 759 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 52 503  KRW
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD266 494
FITBIT INC25.15%1 546
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 018
HTC CORP--.--%928
FIH MOBILE LTD3.66%890
VUZIX CORP-8.52%121
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.