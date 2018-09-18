Log in
China commerce minister says U.S. unilateralism, protectionism will hurt global economy

09/18/2018 | 05:31am CEST

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce minister told representatives of foreign firms on Monday that the United States' unilateralism and protectionism will impact both U.S. and China's interests and hurt the global economy.

China Commerce Minister Zhongshan told six multinational companies there was no winner in a trade war and that cooperation was the only correct choice, according to a statement posted on the commerce ministry's website on Tuesday.

China will accelerate its opening up and create a better business environment for companies, Zhong was quoted as saying.

Representatives of foreign firms that met with the commerce minister, which included Samsung Electronics Co, Toyota Motor Corp, HSBC Holdings and the Cohen Group, said they will continue to expand investment and cooperation in China, the commerce ministry said.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Michael Perry)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS -0.46% 655.4 Delayed Quote.-14.54%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 0.96% 6848 End-of-day quote.-6.19%
