Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(005930)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China's Xiaomi unveils $680 smartphone, sees growth in Africa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 11:39am EST
Xiaomi's Senior Vice President Xiang Wang speaks at a presentation ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC 19) in Barcelona

BARCELONA (Reuters) - China's Xiaomi has launched its contribution to a new wave of smartphones that will be able to take advantage of faster 5G mobile networks at a lower price than analysts expect from rivals such as Samsung.

The world's fourth-largest smartphone maker unveiled the handset on Sunday, trumpeting prices starting from 599 euros (521 pounds) when it hits the market in May, prompting gasps in the hall at the mobile industry's biggest global event in Barcelona.

Market leader Samsung announced an innovative folding 5G phone last week with a $1,980 price tag, which Huawei matched with its own foldable 5G-enabled device priced at an eye-watering $2,600.

Samsung did not give a price for a non-folding 5G device it added to its Galaxy range.

"We announced a very, very aggressive price," Xiaomi Senior Vice President Xiang Wang told Reuters. "We want to drive 5G to normal consumers, so more and more people can afford to buy it."

The next-generation wireless technology promises to ratchet up internet speed and support an "Internet of Things" in which embedded chips enable the creation of smart networks of vehicles, household devices and more.

While some scepticism remains about how far and how fast 5G can take hold, it is the latest high-end add-on that manufacturers attending the Mobile World Congress are using to stoke excitement about new gadgets amid slowing sales.

"5G is here, not in 2020, not late 2020; it's here right now in 2019," Cristiano Amon, president of chipmaker Qualcomm, which supplies Xiaomi, said during a launch event.

Amon expected the transition to 5G to be faster than that from so-called third-generation networks to the fourth, which has already quickened download times and enabled advances such as video streaming to mobile phones.

Xiaomi initially targeted Asian markets, notably India, where it toppled Samsung as the No.1 smartphone seller last year.

Since 2017, it has launched into Spain, France and Italy with devices enabled for 4G. Now its is turning its attention to growth potential in Africa, Wang said.

"We see the African countries building, accelerating their migration from 3G to 4G," he said.

"We only have 4G products, so I think it's the right time for us to learn that market, to serve the customers first and learn more so we can have more products for Africa."

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Goodman)

By Isla Binnie
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 1.12% 172.97 Delayed Quote.8.04%
QUALCOMM 1.47% 53.12 Delayed Quote.-6.66%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
XIAOMI CORP End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
12:00pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy S10 series now available in Oman
AQ
11:49aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Huawei's Foldable Smartphone Raises the Bar and Price Tag ..
DJ
11:43aChina's Xiaomi unveils $680 smartphone, sees growth in Africa
RE
11:39aChina's Xiaomi unveils $680 smartphone, sees growth in Africa
RE
11:30aSAMSUNG MULLS NEW NAMING ARRANGEMENT : sources
AQ
10:30aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Huawei's Foldable Smartphone Raises the Bar -- and Price T..
DJ
10:16aHUAWEI MATE X : first look at a truly impressive foldable phone
AQ
09:21aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Huawei breaks price ceiling with $2,600 folding 5G smartph..
RE
08:25aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Three days with the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
AQ
08:06aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy Fold gets a much closer look in eerie music-less vi..
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 233 129 B
EBIT 2019 40 541 B
Net income 2019 30 465 B
Finance 2019 99 416 B
Yield 2019 3,24%
P/E ratio 2019 10,09
P/E ratio 2020 8,73
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capitalization 312 704 B
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 54 082  KRW
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD278 932
FITBIT INC34.81%1 665
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 060
HTC CORP--.--%988
VUZIX CORP-23.49%102
MEMTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD18.99%100
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.