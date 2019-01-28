Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (005930)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chipmaker Xilinx's 5G orders kick off race to cash in on new networks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 07:07am EST
FILE PHOTO: A chip of Xilinx is displayed through a magnifying glass during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Amid a bleak earnings season for semiconductor companies as China's economy slows, Xilinx Inc provided a bright spot for the sector: Revenue growth driven by the early phases of 5G wireless data networks, earlier and sharper than analysts had expected.

Those networks, up to 100 times faster than existing ones, will generate billions of dollars for gear and chips. Carriers in South Korea and China plan to roll out 5G networks this year, and handset makers, including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , plan to make phones work on those networks.

Unexpectedly strong spending on those networks helped raise the San Jose, California-based company's revenue 27 percent in the fourth quarter, even though most analysts believe the networks will not be widely available until 2020.

"The start of this ramp [up of 5G spending] is happening faster than we had thought," Xilinx Chief Executive Victor Peng said on the company's quarterly earnings call on Jan. 23. "And the strength for coming out of the gate is pretty strong."

As the roll out accelerates, though, Xilinx will face competition from other chipmakers with similar products that allow constant tweaking of the new technology, analysts said.

And, as standards mature, the programmable chipmaker will face competition from custom made chips that are less flexible but faster and cheaper, said Kinngai Chan, an analyst with Summit Insights Group.

Intel Corp's Altera division, for instance, also makes so-called programmable chips and is poised to benefit from 5G, though Kevin Cassidy, an analyst with Stifel, noted that the unit only makes up about 3 percent of Intel's revenue.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd already makes a custom chip, and Qualcomm Inc is planning to release one. Some large network gear makers are making their own chips, such as Nokia's ReefShark chipset released last year.

It typically takes at least a year for custom chips to start eating away at market share of programmable chips, said Tristan Gerra, a senior research analyst with RW Baird.

That pushes the risk for Xilinx losing business in China and Korea out to next year, but by that time, U.S. carriers will be busy building out networks, giving Xilinx new chances to win business.

And Xilinx, meanwhile, is selling other 5G products, such as a one-chip combination of analog radio chips and digital processors that aim to replace several components from the likes of Analog Devices and Texas Instruments.

"This integration should make Xilinx’s design wins more sticky – we think Xilinx will continue to see design win activity for 5G in multiple years ahead," Baird's Gerra said.

On Xilinx's earnings call last week, its CEO pointed to those chips as a way to hang on to 5G business even as custom chips start to gain share.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; editing by Peter Henderson in San Francisco; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Stephen Nellis and Sonam Rai
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION -5.47% 47.04 Delayed Quote.0.23%
MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD. 6.11% 18.57 Delayed Quote.14.70%
QUALCOMM 0.96% 51.3 Delayed Quote.-9.86%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
XILINX 4.06% 110.37 Delayed Quote.29.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
07:31aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Taking on Xiaomi Redmi mobile phones! Samsung Galaxy M10 f..
AQ
07:07aChipmaker Xilinx's 5G orders kick off race to cash in on new networks
RE
06:16aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : is switching to eco-friendly phone packaging
AQ
06:11aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Give Up Gains On Concerns About U.S. Shutdown Dea..
DJ
06:07aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : to Replace Plastic Packaging with Sustainable Materials
AQ
01/27SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : The Samsung Galaxy S10 could have wireless reverse chargin..
AQ
01/26SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : lowers prices for Galaxy A7, A9, J6+ & J4+
AQ
01/25SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : could be about to launch a Galaxy Fit E fitness band
AQ
01/25Smartphone makers seek export incentives to grow India production
RE
01/25ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise, Riding Tech Stocks' Wave
DJ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 245 662 B
EBIT 2018 60 335 B
Net income 2018 44 844 B
Finance 2018 81 829 B
Yield 2018 3,19%
P/E ratio 2018 6,76
P/E ratio 2019 8,67
EV / Sales 2018 0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 297 759 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 52 503  KRW
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD266 494
FITBIT INC25.15%1 546
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 018
HTC CORP--.--%928
FIH MOBILE LTD3.66%890
VUZIX CORP-8.52%121
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.