Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(005930)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Telekom 5G network goes live in five German cities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 02:36am EDT

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday its 5G mobile network had gone live in five German cities, timing the launch for maximum impact on the opening day of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin.

The German market leader paid 2.2 billion euros for 5G spectrum at a recent auction and the regulator has just unlocked access to the 3.6 Gigahertz band that will power its initial 5G offering.

Berlin, Munich, Cologne, Bonn and Darmstadt now offer local 5G services with bandwidth of up to 1 gigabit per second - fast enough to download a movie onto a smartphone in a few seconds.

Hamburg and Leipzig will follow by the end of the year, with 20 German cities to be covered through 2020, Deutsche Telekom said in a statement.

"We are bringing 5G to the streets and will orient ourselves towards our customers' needs," Telekom's chief technology officer Walter Goldenits said. "We will go where the demand for data is greatest."

Rival Vodafone has also announced its 5G rollout in Germany and is challenging Deutsche Telekom on price.

IFA, the world's biggest consumer electronics fair, is being held as smartphone suppliers and makers hope 5G will give them a boost as they face a decline in sales this year amid U.S.-China trade tensions.

Huawei [HWT.UL] of China and Qualcomm are showcasing 5G products, while Samsung is offering a close-up look at a new $2,000 folding smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, that goes on sale in South Korea on Friday. Deutsche Telekom is marketing the Samsung Galaxy 5G and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G for early adopters, as well as the Huawei Mate 20X 5G and for home internet the HTC 5G Hub.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Thomas Seythal and Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 0.03% 15.196 Delayed Quote.2.54%
QUALCOMM 2.62% 77.09 Delayed Quote.35.46%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -0.49% 157.12 Delayed Quote.2.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
02:36aDeutsche Telekom 5G network goes live in five German cities
RE
01:23aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : to launch foldable smartphone on Friday
AQ
12:44aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : announces launch of foldable smartphone
AQ
09/04ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain As U.S. And China Agree To New Trade Talks
DJ
09/04SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy Fold Now Available
PU
09/04Samsung to launch Galaxy Fold in South Korea on September 6 priced $2,000
RE
09/04SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Brings a Breath of Fresh Air to the Home Appliances Market..
PU
09/04SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Enables World's First 8K HDR10+ Technology
PU
09/03SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy Fold will go on sale on September 6 in South Korea ..
RE
09/03SAMSUNG KX IN LONDON : A New Kind of Experience Space
PU
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 229 046 B
EBIT 2019 26 762 B
Net income 2019 20 993 B
Finance 2019 90 424 B
Yield 2019 3,30%
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2019 1 281x
EV / Sales2020 1 201x
Capitalization 293 467 B
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 54 548,24  KRW
Last Close Price 44 100,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 47,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD243 580
APPLE30.40%929 595
XIAOMI CORP--.--%26 598
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%987
MEITU INC--.--%969
FITBIT INC-37.22%770
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group