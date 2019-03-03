Galaxy S10 Review : Samsung Finally Gets Everything Right

By David Pierce

Every time Samsung launches a new phone, I find myself saying the same thing: Really nice design, lots of cool features but also some bonkers stuff you'll never use, all marred by Samsung's overwrought software that turns Android into something cartoonish and complicated.

The Galaxy S10 has me singing a different tune.

Samsung's still great at the hardware thing: The S10 is a well designed, high-end smartphone with great cameras, impressive battery life, first-rate performance, a headphone jack and a lovely display. It has more cool features than ever (even if some are still decidedly bonkers). And for the first time, Samsung pairs all the Galaxy's prowess with thoughtful, usable software.

Even with a few remaining quirks, this is my favorite Samsung phone by a mile. It's also the new gold standard in Android -- blowing past Google's Pixel 3. Sure, it doesn't fold in half, like Samsung's upcoming early-adopter special. But I don't think any of the first wave of folding phones could beat the Galaxy S10.

Big, Bigger, Biggest...Beast

There are four S10 models, which are identical in most respects. A quick rundown on the differences:

-- S10e ($750 and up) -- It has a 5.8-inch screen, one front camera and two rear cameras -- normal and 2X telephoto for zooming in. Its fingerprint reader is on the side.

-- S10 ($900 and up) -- It has a larger 6.1-inch screen and three rear cameras, including a wide-angle one. The fingerprint scanner is embedded in the front screen.

-- S10 Plus ($1,000 and up) -- Even bigger, this one has a 6.4-inch screen and a second camera on the front for selfie portrait effects.

-- S10 5G (no price yet) -- This thing is huge, with a 6.7-inch screen and a fourth lens on the back. It has a big battery and a big screen, for all the movie streaming you'll apparently do over 5G. It's not available for a few months, and you don't need to wait.

I'm partial to the size of the S10e, but if you want to maximize camera performance, the S10 is a nice middle ground. The model I reviewed, an S10 Plus, is the most technically impressive. With up to 1 terabyte of storage and 12GB of RAM, it can pair with Samsung's DeX desktop-emulating software to conceivably be used as your only computer. (At least, that's Samsung's dream.)

The hardware is handsome. Though not particularly exciting like the flexible-screen Galaxy Fold, the S10 does have a few sharp upgrades. For instance, recent iPhones and Pixel phones have had a notch in their front display where all of the cameras go. Samsung took a classier approach, punching a hole in the display.

The ultrasonic fingerprint reader, embedded in the screen itself, has been fast and reliable in my testing. It took me a day or so to automatically find the right spot on the screen for my thumb, but I can now unlock my phone without looking. You can use facial recognition, too, though it's less secure than Apple's Face ID -- I was able to unlock my phone by pointing it at a photo of myself. Since thumb and face recognition are useful in different situations, I want a phone that does both. Securely.

Another of the S10's signature tricks is its ability to wirelessly charge any Qi-compatible device, right on its back. It's a very slow but handy way to top up a friend's phone, or to power your headphones for the ride home. Ordinarily you'd be crazy to lend a single watt of your phone's battery to another device, but this one has juice to spare: On the S10 Plus, which has the largest battery but also the largest screen, I reliably get 36 hours between charges. In more than a week of heavy testing, the power meter never once hit red before bedtime.

Of all the S10's features, the most consequential is the overhauled interface. The S10 runs Samsung's new One UI software, which makes everything from settings menus to messaging apps to home screens easier to figure out. Gone are most of Samsung's trademark pop-up notifications and incessant nagging about weird features you'll never use. Instead, there's a simple, text-based interface (with a helpful Night Mode) that anyone can figure out. Samsung doesn't have a great history of keeping its software updated over time, but I'm optimistic about One UI, especially since it's coming to older Galaxy handsets as well. This is the first time I've ever liked Samsung software. Before, I merely tolerated it.

That's not to say Samsung has changed its ways entirely. The company still hasn't met a feature it won't ship, so the S10 is also a cryptocurrency wallet, allows you to view two apps at once, can be controlled with gestures, takes pictures when you say "Cheese" and lots more. All those features are just much better integrated, or hidden.

While I still prefer many of Google's apps, like Chrome and Messages, I wouldn't blame you for using the new and improved Samsung equivalents. Except Bixby, the virtual assistant, which still stinks. You can remap the button on the left side of the S10 to open another app or Google Assistant instead -- and you should.

The Three-Eyed Phone

The three cameras that point out of the back of my S10 Plus give this phone a remarkable photographic range. Two of the lenses take photos you've likely seen before: One shoots at a normal angle, the other at a 2X telephoto zoom. The third lens goes the other way, offering a much wider view of the picture. It's ideal for sweeping landscapes -- why shoot half a bridge when you can shoot the whole thing? -- or for getting everyone together for a group shot. Those superwide photos do come with a bit of a fisheye effect. Things just seem psychedelically rounded. A buried setting called "Ultra wide lens correction" helps, but only a bit.

The S10's camera belongs in the same category as the iPhone XS or the Google Pixel 3, at the top of the smartphone photography heap. The iPhone's photos tend to be true to life even when that means dark or colorless, and the Pixel can occasionally overprocess its shots, but the S10 typically lands somewhere in between. All three are excellent, though, and your favorite will likely come down to personal preference.

For the selfie enthusiast, the S10 Plus offers a second lens on the front. It's not a camera but a depth sensor, capturing 3-D data so the phone can add the same artfully blurred background to shots that other cameras do. I found the system didn't work very well, often blurring too much or missing part of my face. I'll stick to regular selfies, which the S10 handles well.

After a week of testing, I recommend the S10 to anyone looking for a new Android phone. It's not "a good phone, once you figure it out" or "a good phone, as long as you ignore all the bloops and weird gestures." It's just a good phone. And for now, while we work out the future of foldables and smartwatches and augmented-reality glasses and who knows what else, a good phone is all you can ask for.

