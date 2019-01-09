Germany's Osram hit by weak auto industry demand - CEO tells paper

Log in
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
01/09/2019 | 10:02pm EST
'World of light' showroom of lamp manufacturer Osram is pictured during official opening in Munich

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German lighting company Osram suffered a weaker-than-expected final quarter of 2018 as auto demand slowed sharply, its CEO was quoted on Thursday as saying.

"Initial data show that, for us, the last quarter was even weaker than we and many financial experts expected a few months ago," CEO Olaf Berlien told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper in an interview.

"I see dark clouds on the horizon for 2019 -- demand for light-emitting diodes is falling noticeably," Berlien also said.

Osram, whose business year started on Oct. 1, is feeling the impact of the U.S.-China trade conflict, while Britain's looming exit from the European Union and Italy's fiscal woes are also weighing.

In China, a 16 percent decline in auto sales in the last three months has been painful, said Berlien, also highlighting the difficulties faced by smartphone makers Apple and Samsung Electronics.

Osram was floated in 2013 by Siemens, the industrial conglomerate, which sold its last shares in the business in late 2017. Osram has been the subject of speculation that a strategic investor may buy a stake. Asked by the Augsburger Allgemeine about this, Berlien declined to comment.

Separately, Osram said on Wednesday evening that it would launch a share buyback worth up to 400 million euros.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 1.70% 153.31 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
OSRAM LICHT 1.78% 37.77 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SIEMENS 0.37% 98.64 Delayed Quote.1.29%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 246 989 B
EBIT 2018 61 246 B
Net income 2018 45 323 B
Finance 2018 82 292 B
Yield 2018 3,75%
P/E ratio 2018 5,70
P/E ratio 2019 6,97
EV / Sales 2018 0,69x
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capitalization 252 876 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 53 532  KRW
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD225 312
FITBIT INC14.29%1 384
HTC CORP--.--%984
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%847
FIH MOBILE LTD-2.44%839
VUZIX CORP6.03%146
