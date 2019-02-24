Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(005930)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Huawei says Trump 'clear and correct' on 5G as trade deadline looms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 12:28pm EST
Guo Ping, Rotating Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Technologies company, attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

BARCELONA (Reuters) - China's Huawei welcomed comments from President Donald Trump about the future of U.S. mobile communications on Sunday and asserted its position as a world-leading smartphone producer as Washington and Beijing seek a trade war ceasefire.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators are set to meet for a sixth straight day of negotiations on Sunday as they work to strike a deal ahead of a March 1 deadline on a trade dispute which has disrupted global commerce and slowed the world economy.

At the centre of the imbroglio is Huawei Technologies, accused by Washington of sanctions busting, intellectual property theft and facilitating Chinese state espionage operations.

Speaking ahead of the mobile industry's biggest global event which begins in Barcelona on Monday, Huawei Chairman Guo Ping reiterated his company's position that it has never and would never allow any country to spy through its equipment.

Guo, who holds Huawei's rotating chairmanship, said Trump's recent assertion that the United States needed to get ahead in mobile communications through competition rather than seeking to block technology was "clear and correct".

Trump's tweets on Thursday did not specifically mention Huawei, the world's largest producer of mobile network equipment, but appeared to soften earlier U.S. statements that it should be barred from Western networks on security grounds.

"I have noticed the president's Twitter, he said that the U.S. needs faster and smarter 5G, or even 6G in the future, and he has realised that the U.S. is lagging behind in this respect, and I think his message is clear and correct," Guo said, speaking through an interpreter.

He said the United States did not represent the whole world and called for equipment makers, network operators and governments to work together to devise trustworthy standards to manage cyber security risks.

"We need to have unified standard that should be verifiable. It should not be based on politics," Guo said.

FOLDING PHONE, RIGID PRICE TAG

Huawei also sought to reaffirm its position as one of the world's leading technology companies, unveiling a folding 5G smartphone to an audience of media and analysts in Barcelona.

Huawei, the world’s second-largest smartphone vendor after Samsung, said it had taken the lead in developing phones for 5G - which promises super-fast internet speeds - because it was also involved in developing the networks.

The new Huawei Mate X will have two back-to-back screens which unfold to become an eight-inch tablet display, and goes on sale later this year priced at 2,299 euros ($2,607), setting a new upper limit for consumer smartphones.

Samsung had unveiled its own folding smartphone last week, priced at nearly $2,000, as part of a bid to top the technology of Chinese rivals and Apple Inc.

Thomas Husson, principal analyst at Forrester Research, said the Mate X showed Huawei was an innovative technology company and no longer trailing American and Korean competitors.

"The fact that Huawei is not just a network equipment provider but also a smartphone manufacturer ... gives them a competitive advantage for 5G. It is also a double-edge sword as some argue the security risks are higher," Husson said.

China's Xiaomi, the world's fourth-largest smartphone maker, also unveiled a 5G handset on Sunday, but without the folding screen or high price tags touted by the Huawei and Samsung devices. Xiaomi's offering will start at 599 euros ($679) when it hits the market in May.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Jack Stubbs and Douglas Busvine; Additional reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by David Holmes)

By Paul Sandle, Jack Stubbs and Douglas Busvine
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 1.12% 172.97 Delayed Quote.8.04%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
XIAOMI CORP End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
01:29pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : reveals Galaxy Fold, creating new mobile category.
AQ
01:27pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Huawei Mate X Smartphone Folds Face out
AQ
12:42pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Huawei debuts its own foldable phone
AQ
12:28pHuawei says Trump 'clear and correct' on 5G as trade deadline looms
RE
12:27pHuawei says Trump 'clear and correct' on 5G as trade deadline looms
RE
12:27pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : unfolds the future with Galaxy Fold
AQ
12:16pChina's Xiaomi unveils $680 5G smartphone, sees growth in Africa
RE
12:10pFIRST LOOK : TCL's 'affordable' foldable phone concept launching in 2020
AQ
12:00pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy S10 series now available in Oman
AQ
11:49aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Huawei's Foldable Smartphone Raises the Bar and Price Tag ..
DJ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 233 129 B
EBIT 2019 40 541 B
Net income 2019 30 465 B
Finance 2019 99 416 B
Yield 2019 3,24%
P/E ratio 2019 10,09
P/E ratio 2020 8,73
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capitalization 312 704 B
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 54 082  KRW
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD278 932
FITBIT INC34.81%1 665
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 060
HTC CORP--.--%988
VUZIX CORP-23.49%102
MEMTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD18.99%100
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.