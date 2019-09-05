IFA 2019: Samsung Electronics Celebrates Five Decades of Designing Your Tomorrow

The company introduces wide range of intelligent and connected products designed to meet our evolving lifestyle

Samsung Electronics today marked its imminent 50th anniversary at IFA 2019 and held a press conference laying out the company's vision focused on innovation, connectivity and the future.

The company declared to: democratize QLED 8K technology with the introduction of a full line up of QLED 8K TV; innovate in the home appliances market with its BESPOKE line-up of customizable refrigerators; and further expand Samsung's 5G device footprint with the launch of the new Galaxy A90 5G and Galaxy Fold 5G. These new offerings, plus many others, illustrate Samsung's continued ambition to enhance its portfolio with bold and disruptive products and services designed for tomorrow.

'Ever since Samsung's original black and white TV launch nearly 50 years ago, we have been introducing cutting-edge technologies across our consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile businesses,' said Benjamin Braun, Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President, Samsung Europe. 'Samsung will continue to build the legacy of the company and bring life-changing innovations to our customers.'

Benjamin Braun, Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President for Samsung Europe, delivering an opening speech at the IFA 2019 press conference.

Full Line Up of Visual Display Announced with New 55-Inch QLED 8K TV

Since the launch of Samsung's QLED 8K TV last year, total purchases of QLED TVs have increased 200 percent year-on-year. This fast adoption of QLED TVs has led to more than two million units sold across the world in the first half of this year, driving a proven consumer appetite for high-quality large screen TVs. To enhance the line-up even further, the 55-inch QLED 8K will sit alongside the Samsung QLED range of the current 65, 75, 82 and 85-inch versions.

The 55-inch QLED 8K TV will be available globally in September. With this new addition, Samsung is responding to consumers' demands for greater choice by providing a range of size options to suit different homes. The new 55-inch variant will offer the continued premium benefits of the QLED 8K TV range, including unrivaled picture quality with depth and detail, 100 percent color volume and ground-breaking AI upscaling technology. Whether a consumer is watching content through a streaming service, set-top box through HDMI, USB, or even mobile mirroring, the Quantum Processor 8K recognizes and upscales lower resolution content to crisp 8K quality.

Home Appliances for Modern Consumer Lifestyles

As the line between furniture and home appliances continues to blur, Samsung is creating ever-more customizable home living solutions to suit a range of consumers' needs.

To this end, Samsung's ground-breaking new BESPOKE refrigerators are coming to Europe. Designed as modular units, these refrigerators can seamlessly blend into various spaces, with a wide variety of sizing options available, ranging from single-door to four-door designs.

For those users who want even more from their kitchen, Samsung today launches its new multi-function Dual Cook Steam Oven. It boasts a modern design that provides outstanding flexibility with multi-cooking abilities. The oven is aligned vertically and incorporates textured surfaces with a new user interface that adds a new level of design intrigue. And with its Dual Cook Steam feature, it can simultaneously cook with convection in one compartment and with steam in the other.

Making an impact beyond our everyday lives, Samsung's kitchen innovations have already helped to reduce the level of waste currently produced in the home. The company has taken this one step further at IFA 2019 by announcing an even deeper partnership with Whisk, a smart food platform developer. Through integration with Samsung's appliances such as intelligent shopping lists on its Family Hub refrigerators, Samsung and Whisk are enabling a more enjoyable and environmentally responsible cooking experience for the whole family.

As the average home becomes more compact and more people settle in urban areas, Samsung has focused on offering products that fit with consumers' existing lifestyle. The AirDresser, which resembles a wardrobe or a vertical mirror, is an appliance for refreshing clothing. In addition, Samsung is launching the Air Purifier AX9500, the world's first Wind-Free™ purification system. Its modular design ensures that it can fit into a variety of homes and with a three-layer filtration system, it reduces the presence of harmful gases, dust and allergens from the air in the living environment.

With the new POWERstick Jet™ cordless stick vacuum cleaner, consumers get to experience 200W of industry-leading suction capability. With its 5-layered HEPA Filtration System and hour-long battery life, it can capture 99.999 percent of dust particles and allergens, keeping them from escaping back into the air through the vacuum exhaust.

Introducing the New Galaxy A90 5G: Samsung Expands its 5G-Enabled Galaxy Ecosystem

Since the launch of Galaxy S10 5G earlier this year, Samsung has been working with its global network of partners to provide access to 5G mobile connectivity for everyone.

Today, Samsung further strengthened its 5G smartphone line-up with the launch of the new Galaxy A90 5G, which will be available in Europe from October. With the Galaxy A90 5G, users can quickly download high-quality content and share live video; immerse themselves in an expansive 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display; and benefit from a 4,500mAh battery and 48MP main camera. The Galaxy A90 5G offers content-hungry consumers the optimum device for content creation and consumption.

Samsung also confirmed that the eagerly anticipated Galaxy Fold will be available in Cosmos Black and Space Silver starting September 18, 2019, in countries including France, Germany, Singapore and the U.K., with the U.S. launch to follow. A 5G-ready option will also be available in select markets, providing consumers with the latest network connectivity to further enhance the new foldable experience.

Committed to providing consumers with an exceptional user experience without compromising on quality or size, this past summer has also seen Samsung introduce a slew of other new products.

The Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ provide category-leading power and performance that enable users to work the way they want and showcase their creative spirit, while on-the-go. The new Galaxy Tab S6 comes with the signature S Pen and is the world's first tablet to feature a dual camera with Ultra Wide Lens and a 10.5-inch super AMOLED display. Designed for high-performing users who do not want to be weighed down by a laptop, the Galaxy Book S combines the mobility and connectivity of a smartphone and the powerful productivity of a PC. Finally, on September 6, Samsung will launch the new Galaxy Watch Active2.

