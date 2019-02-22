Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(005930)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intel says its 5G modem chips will not appear in phones until 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 03:16pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Intel logo is shown at E3, the world's largest video game industry convention in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Intel Corp executives said on Friday its 5G modem chips will not appear in mobile phones until 2020, raising the possibility its biggest customer, Apple Inc, will be more than a year behind rivals in delivering a device that uses the faster networks.

Sandra Rivera, who oversees Intel's networking chip business, said at a media event in Palo Alto, California, that sample 5G modem chips will ship to customers this year but that Intel does not expect consumer "products in the market" until 2020.

Intel has said its 5G modem chip will be available later this year, but it never indicated when it believed products will arrive for consumers. Rivera said non-consumer 5G products, such as networking gear, will appear later this year.

It was unclear whether Intel's timing on modem chips means that Apple will not have an iPhone with 5G capabilities in 2019. Bloomberg previously reported that Apple would not have a 5G iPhone ready until 2020.

Apple executives have held talks with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and MediaTek Inc over 5G modem chips for iPhones to be released this year, but the outcome of those talks is unknown.

Reuters reported on Feb. 7 that Apple earlier this year moved its modem engineering efforts into the same division that makes its proprietary processor chips.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While Apple remains Intel's only major modem chip customer now, Intel Chief Executive Bob Swan said the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker plans to pursue other lines of business, such as selling modems to carmakers.

He also said that modems could appear in a range of other devices, such as network gear, alongside Intel's computing chips as 5G networks proliferate. But Intel executives declined to comment on whether Intel would combine its modem and processors into a single chip the way that rivals such as San Diego-based Qualcomm Inc have done.

Swan said Intel did not plan to generate patent licensing revenue from its 5G technology like its Southern California competitor does.

"Our model relative to other California-based players is just completely different," Swan said. "Ours is not a licensing based model.

"Royalty streams that are charged against the cost of the entire device, that's a model that as you know has caused quite a bit of friction in the market," Swan continued, alluding to Qualcomm's legal battles with Apple and other phone makers over the San Diego firm's patent practices. "Friction for others is opportunity for us."

(This story has been refiled to add a missing "s" from "talks" in the fifth paragraph).

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Tom Brown)

By Stephen Nellis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.58% 172.065 Delayed Quote.8.04%
INTEL CORPORATION 1.76% 52.38 Delayed Quote.9.50%
MEDIATEK INC. End-of-day quote.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
03:16pIntel says its 5G modem chips will not appear in phones until 2020
RE
02:51pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : These are the top 3 deals to go for if you're pre-ordering..
AQ
12:15pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : raises the bar with new Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold &hellip..
AQ
10:41aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy S10+ diiktiraf sebagai telefon pintar dengan kamera..
AQ
10:20aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : S. Korea's Samsung unveils foldable smartphone, new Galaxy..
AQ
09:43aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : MTN opens up pre-orders for new Samsung Galaxy S10 line
AQ
09:24aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : With Samsung Galaxy S10, you can finally customise Bixby b..
AQ
09:21aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Booking of three models of the Galaxy S10 series mwill be ..
AQ
09:20aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : MTN opens up pre-orders for new Samsung Galaxy S10 line
AQ
09:10aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : MTN opens up pre-orders for new Samsung Galaxy S10 line
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 233 129 B
EBIT 2019 40 541 B
Net income 2019 30 465 B
Finance 2019 99 416 B
Yield 2019 3,25%
P/E ratio 2019 10,04
P/E ratio 2020 8,69
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capitalization 311 469 B
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 54 082  KRW
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD276 896
FITBIT INC33.40%1 648
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 088
HTC CORP--.--%972
MEMTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD16.46%98
VUZIX CORP-30.35%92
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.