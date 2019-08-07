Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(005930)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Japan warns of stricter checks on exports to South Korea, grants first nod since July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 11:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: National flags of South Korea and Japan are displayed during a meeting between Komeito Party members and South Korean lawmakers at Komeito Party's headquarters in Tokyo

SEOUL/TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan warned it could expand strict checks on exports to South Korea, after earlier granting approval for the shipment of a high-tech material to its neighbour for the first time since imposing tighter curbs last month.

The news, which comes as the export curbs on three high-tech components have sparked a diplomatic crisis between the U.S. allies, shows that while Japan is doubling down on pressure, it is also not keen to unilaterally stop exports.

"We are stepping up our diplomatic efforts to make Japan retract its economic attack," South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon told government officials as he announced Japan's decision to allow the export of EUV photoresists, crucial for Samsung's advanced contract chipmaking production.

Top Japanese officials said the approval followed "strict examination" and cautioned the country could consider expanding its controls beyond the three high-tech materials.

"If improper use of exports are found beyond three high-tech materials, we will implement thorough steps to prevent recurrence including expanding application examination," Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko said.

Samsung declined to comment.

Approval of exports for three materials could take up to 90 days, slowing but not halting shipments.

Seko added that Japan does not usually announce each export approval but did so this time after South Korea described Japan's recent curbs as an "embargo" on shipments.

Shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo rose 5.6% and Stella Chemifa surged 6.1% after the approval was announced. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo makes photoresists and Stella Chemifa produces hydrogen fluoride, both materials affected by the export curbs.

However, it is unclear if the first approval from Tokyo signals a breakthrough in trade relations.

"They approved only one out of a number of items, and they said they would approve exports for pure civilian purposes," a South Korean senior trade ministry official told Reuters.

Japan has removed South Korea from the "white list" of countries with fast-track trade status. It has also asked exporters to go through a lengthy permit application process each time they want to ship restricted items to South Korea.

That covers a broad range of items, including those applicable to weapons production and machine tools.

Japanese officials have cited unspecified security reasons for the export curbs.

But they have pointed to an erosion of trust after South Korean court rulings last year ordered Japanese firms to compensate wartime forced labourers, a matter Tokyo says was settled by a 1965 treaty normalising bilateral ties.

South Korean chipmakers are hitting a dead end in their quest to find alternatives for key Japanese materials that have been hit with export restrictions, raising the prospect of major disruption to their operations in coming months.

The curbs for three high-tech materials apply on EUV photoresists, used in producing chips based on an advanced technique known as extreme ultraviolet lithography.

That could hobble Samsung's efforts to use the technology to catch up with rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the booming business of building advanced chips.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo and Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul, Kaori Kaneko and Tim Kelly in Tokyo; additional reporting and writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait and Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
STELLA CHEMIFA CORPORATION -9.66% 2460 End-of-day quote.0.04%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. End-of-day quote.
TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD. -0.74% 3370 End-of-day quote.18.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
11:21pJapan warns of stricter checks on exports to South Korea, grants first nod si..
RE
11:14pJapan warns of stricter checks on exports to South Korea, grants first nod si..
RE
09:49pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : new Note takes on Huawei in selfie beauty pageant
RE
09:36pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : presents is new top models of Galaxy Note 10 phones
AQ
08:15pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : new Note takes on Huawei in selfie beauty pageant
RE
07:20pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : ditches headphone jack in Galaxy Note10
AQ
06:23pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : unveils new Galaxy Note l0 smartphones
AQ
05:21pLYFT : Business Highlights
AQ
04:23pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Rolls Out Latest Galaxy Note 10 Smartphone -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:15pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Rolls Out Latest Galaxy Note 10 Smartphone
DJ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 228 839 B
EBIT 2019 26 644 B
Net income 2019 21 029 B
Finance 2019 90 561 B
Yield 2019 3,37%
P/E ratio 2019 13,7x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 1 254x
EV / Sales2020 1 178x
Capitalization 287 148 B
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 54 617,11  KRW
Last Close Price 43 200,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 50,5%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD237 799
APPLE26.18%890 278
XIAOMI CORP--.--%26 462
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%990
FITBIT INC-35.41%829
FOCUSRITE PLC3.16%342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group