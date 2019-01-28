Log in
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (005930)
Nvidia cuts Q4 revenue estimate on weak China demand; shares sink

01/28/2019 | 10:36am EST
NVIDIA graphic cards are shown for sale at a retail computer store in San Marcos, California

(Reuters) - Nvidia Corp on Monday cut its fourth-quarter revenue estimate by half a billion dollars because of weak demand for its gaming chips in China and lower-than-expected data centre sales, sending its shares down 15 percent.

The warning adds to concerns that a slowdown in the world's No.2 economy, exacerbated by an ongoing trade war with the United States, will continue to squeeze sales and profits at technology companies. Nvidia's caution signalled more challenges for the micro chip industry after mixed quarterly results from major companies last week.

"Q4 was an extraordinary, unusually turbulent, and disappointing quarter," Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said.

The company forecast revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter ended Jan. 27, down from its earlier forecast of $2.70 billion. Both numbers were plus or minus 2 percent.

Analysts on average had forecast revenue of $2.7 billion, according to Refinitiv data from IBES.

Shares of Nvidia were down 13.9 percent at $137.91 in morning trade.

Nvidia in November forecast holiday quarter sales $700 million below analyst expectations, hit by unsold chips piling up with distributors and retailers after the evaporation of the cryptocurrency mining boom.

"This incremental $500 million miss in addition to the original $700 million miss is quite underwhelming for investors," said Kinngai Chan, an analyst with Summit Insights Group.

Data centre revenue, which accounts for nearly a third of Nvidia's sales, fell short as a number of deals did not close in the last month of the quarter.

"Customers shifted to a more cautious approach," the company said.

That echoed sentiment from rival Intel Corp, which last week reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter sales and forecast a tepid current quarter.

Nvidia said sales of its next generation Turing graphic chips, launched in August last year, were also below expectations as some customers delayed their purchases.

Turing chips technology helps game creators make real-time cinema-quality visuals by simulating the physical behaviour of light.

Nvidia expects gross margin of 55 percent, plus or minus 100 basis points, for the fourth quarter on a GAAP basis, its worst in at least three years.

"They probably have to clear out what's not selling, which hits margins," Elazar Advisors analyst Chaim Siegel said.

Nvidia will report its fourth quarter results on Feb. 14.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai, Munsif Vengattil and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Bernard Orr)

By Munsif Vengattil
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -1.50% 155.3 Delayed Quote.0.01%
INTEL CORPORATION -1.00% 46.52 Delayed Quote.0.23%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -13.44% 137.87 Delayed Quote.19.96%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
XILINX 1.86% 112.92 Delayed Quote.29.59%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 245 662 B
EBIT 2018 60 335 B
Net income 2018 44 844 B
Finance 2018 81 829 B
Yield 2018 3,19%
P/E ratio 2018 6,76
P/E ratio 2019 8,67
EV / Sales 2018 0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 297 759 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 52 503  KRW
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD266 494
FITBIT INC25.15%1 546
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 018
HTC CORP--.--%928
FIH MOBILE LTD3.66%890
VUZIX CORP-8.52%121
