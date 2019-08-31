Log in
Samsung Electronics : 8K Association Announces Performance Specification for Consumer TVs

08/31/2019 | 08:27pm EDT

Consumer Facing Logo Program Identifies 8K TV Attributes

The 8K Association (8KA), the cross-industry group focused on facilitating the growth of the 8K ecosystem, is pleased to announce that key performance attributes for 8K televisions have been defined as part of the 8KA technical program. Performance criteria were created in concert with the association's membership which include leading consumer electronics brands, panel manufacturers and other leadership companies within the 8K ecosystem with a strong pulse on current and future technology trends.

'Defining the key attributes for an 8K TV specification demonstrates the 8KA's focus to quickly define a critical step in the growth in next-generation video technology,' noted 8KA Executive Director, Chris Chinnock. 'To reach this milestone is a great testament to the cooperative spirit the members of the 8K Association enjoy along with our shared enthusiasm for the 8K ecosystem expansion.'

8K refers to the latest and highest-resolution standard for content creation, distribution and television displays that enables over 33 million pixels of resolution, which is 4 times sharper than the UHD / 4K standard. The new 8K TV specification now defined by the 8K Association includes recommended performance levels for High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Color performance along with interface requirements to help ensure consumers have confidence in their newly purchased 8K TVs. A compliance test set will be developed next by 8K Association members, thus enabling a transparent testing process. The 8KA plans to promote a logo on any member's 8K TV that meets or exceeds the newly defined technical standard.

Along with the newly defined performance standard, the 8K Association continues its rapid growth with its broad membership having more than doubled over the past months. The organization's newest members span video capture, television chipset technology, audio and video technology providers, and video entertainment creators-all with an eye toward efforts to promote the rapid growth of 8K content, delivery, and displays. According to data from top market researchers, the 8KA membership now includes TV brands that hold over 40% of the TV market in the United States in the 1st half of 2019 and an estimated 90% of 8K panel production to date. With such a broad representation of companies that are driving the future of the highest-resolution TVs and displays, the 8K Association expects its broad membership base to continue to work together to define and promote 8K technology standards throughout the ecosystem of content, distribution and display.

8KA welcomes its newest members: Astro Design, ATEME, Chili, Innolux, Intel, Louis Pictures, Novatek, Samsung Display, Tencent, V-Silicon and Xperi. They join Samsung Electronics, Panasonic. AU Optronics, Hisense and TCL. Also in the process of joining is UltraFlix.

'This rapidly expanding membership is an indication that we are on the right path and that other companies see the value in the work we are doing,' continued Chinnock. 'We expect to announce addition high-level members in the near term that will expand our efforts into other parts of the ecosystem and allow us to continue to educate and deliver positive 8K messages to professionals and consumers alike.'

The newly released tech spec includes specifications for 8K Input Parameters (bit depth, frame rate, chroma sub-sampling), Display Performance (resolution, peak brightness, black level, color gamut, white point), and the Interface & Media formats (High Dynamic Range, codec).

  • Resolution: 7680 x 4320 pixels
  • Input Frame Rate: 24p, 30p and 60p frames per second
  • Display Luminance: More than 600 nits peak luminance
  • Codec: HEVC
  • Interface: HDMI 2.1
  • Additional performance and interface specifications (available to members)

About the 8K Association:

The organization's mission is to grow appreciation and awareness of 8K products which will provide an even higher level of entertainment which is paramount to large screen entertainment. Our activities include development performance and interface specifications, compliance logo programs, education and coordination with 8K ecosystem developers to help build the 8K market.

The 8K Association(8KA), has 16 members and expanding. Its membership constitutes global leadership in consumer electronics, display manufacturing, ingredient technology providers as well as content and distribution. 8KA board members include AUO, Hisense, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, TCL plus newly added Board members Samsung Display, Tencent and Xperi. New Principle members are: Novatek and V-Silicon; new Associate members include Innolux, Chili and Louis Pictures; while new Supporter members are Intel, ATEME and AstroDesign. Please refer to the Association's homepage for future membership expansion news, educational materials and member's certified products.

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 00:26:01 UTC
