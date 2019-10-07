Samsung Electronics : Announces Earnings Guidance for 3Q 2019

Samsung Electronics announced its earnings guidance for the third quarter of 2019.

Consolidated Sales: Approximately 62 trillion Korean won

Consolidated Operating Profit: Approximately 7 trillion Korean won

The above estimates are based on K-IFRS. Please note that Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range. To comply with such regulations, the above figures represent the median of the estimate ranges provided below.

Sales: 61 ~ 63 trillion Korean won

Operating Profit: 7.6 ~ 7.8 trillion Korean won

※ 2019 2Q and 2018 3Q consolidated figures based on K-IFRS are as follows