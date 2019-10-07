Log in
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(A005930)
Samsung Electronics : Announces Earnings Guidance for 3Q 2019

10/07/2019

Samsung Electronics announced its earnings guidance for the third quarter of 2019.

  • Consolidated Sales: Approximately 62 trillion Korean won
  • Consolidated Operating Profit: Approximately 7 trillion Korean won

The above estimates are based on K-IFRS. Please note that Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range. To comply with such regulations, the above figures represent the median of the estimate ranges provided below.

  • Sales: 61 ~ 63 trillion Korean won
  • Operating Profit: 7.6 ~ 7.8 trillion Korean won

2019 2Q and 2018 3Q consolidated figures based on K-IFRS are as follows

(in trillion won)

2019.2Q

2018.3Q

Sales

56.13

65.46

Operating profit 6.60

17.57

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 00:16:05 UTC
