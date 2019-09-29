Samsung Electronics : Announces New Air Purifiers Available World-Wide

The new air purifiers merge modern aesthetics with innovative technology to deliver fresh air through a powerful filtration system

Samsung Electronics today announced the release of new air purifiers developed to provide clean air regardless of the environment or the conditions. Packed with intuitive and convenient features and smart technologies, the new purifiers demonstrate Samsung's industry-leading technology with modern design to create meaningful solutions for real problems consumers face at home.

Consumers are increasingly concerned about breathing impure air that includes gases, dust, chemicals, and various odors that comes with everyday lifestyles. The new purifiers answer those concerns with cutting-edge purification capabilities, including filtration systems that guarantee 99.97% of particles in the air are captured-backed by independent testing.

The new units work quickly and effectively, leveraging a comprehensive detection system with advanced sensors and a display that provides users with precise information about current indoor air quality conditions. They are also Wi-Fi-enabled, allowing users to monitor their indoor air pollution levels from anywhere, and conveniently control it remotely using the SmartThings app.

'Samsung's latest air purifiers have efficient airflow and outstanding purification system that consumers need,' said Wim Vangeenberghe, Head of HVAC Solution Biz Group, Samsung Electronics. 'We are committed to the health and safety of consumers around the world, and our powerful purification systems fulfill that commitment.'

AX9500 (Cube)

The AX9500 includes Samsung's innovative Wind-Free™ technology, which disperses clean air gently and quietly through almost 60,000 micro-holes, with lower noise levels overall and less draft.

The AX9500 comes in a modern, cube-style shape and metal finish that blends well with even the most stylish of contemporary interiors. Also modular in design, it can be easily stacked and set up, and each unit comes with its own docking component.

The AX9500 also features a Numeric EasyView Display and a Laser PM sensor. The sensor monitors air quality in real-time, identifying gaseous contaminants and particles smaller than 1.0㎛. Users can see the results on the display, which shows the level of PM1.0/2.5/10 size pollution and the overall air quality level with a 4-color Indicator.

AX7500

The AX7500 offers the fast and wide coverage that consumers need from an air purifier, with the ability to reach from corner to corner in the room. The Front Air Inflow is designed to draw air in easily. After going through the purification process, the Dual Power Fan discharges the air using its 3-Way Air Flow.

The AX7500 also features a numeric air quality display and a Laser PM sensor, which monitors air quality in real-time, displaying the air quality level with a 4-color Indicator.

AX5500

The AX5500 offers fast and wide coverage that consumers need from an air purifier. The Front Air Inflow is designed to draw air in easily. After going through the purification process, a Power Fan then quickly distributes the clean air in multiple directions using its 3-Way Air Flow. This enables the airflow to reach a wider area more quickly, achieving a particle Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 467 cubic meters per hour.

The AX5500 also features a numeric air quality display and a Laser PM sensor. The sensor monitors air quality in real-time, displaying the air quality level with a 4-color Indicator. The unit also features hidden wheels that let users easily move the unit where they need it most.

AX3300

The AX3300 helps users check the indoor air quality more intuitively, utilizing dust and gas sensors to monitor air quality and can use that information to optimize the operating modes automatically.

The AX3300 also blends perfectly with a relaxing and cozy atmosphere at home. An IF Design Award winner, the AX3300 features a stylish and intuitive design that looks great in any space, with soft and round edges that blend seamlessly with their surroundings and ensure safe use for households with children. The Air Sensing Light bathes the room with a soft and soothing light.

AX3000

The AX3000 has a number of features that enhance user convenience, such as its Sleep Mode function that optimizes operations so it runs quietly. It features sensors for dust and gas which work with the air purifier's intuitive 4-color Indicator as well, visually demonstrating air pollution levels in real time.

The AX3000 is also easy to operate and maintain. It's as simple as opening the rear door and washable Pre Filter which only needs periodic cleaning and the 2-in-1 design of the HEPA filtration system, with its ultrafine dust filter and Activated Carbon Deodorization filter will indicate with a blinking light on the unit when it's time to be changed.

