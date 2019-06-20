Log in
Samsung Electronics : Apple recalls certain older MacBook Pro units

06/20/2019 | 01:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A guest points to a new MacBook Pro during an Apple media event in Cupertino

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Thursday it would recall a limited number of 15-inch MacBook Pro units as their batteries are susceptible to overheating and pose a "fire safety risk".

The units were sold between September 2015 and February 2017 and can be identified by their product serial number, said the company in a statement http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20190620:nBw3712Nza.

Apple, which has asked customers to stop using the affected MacBook Pro units, said the recall does not affect any other units or Mac notebooks.

In the past, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd scrapped its Galaxy Note 7, less than two months since its launch, after the phones caught fire due to battery explosion.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
