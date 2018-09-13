Samsung Electronics : Behind Samsung's Big Bet on 5G -- Journal Report

By Timothy W. Martin

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s vision for next-generation 5G technology includes a crackdown on jaywalking.

At its Suwon, South Korea, headquarters, Samsung has built a "5G City" to demonstrate how the new wireless technology might be used to create smarter, safer cities. There, a busy intersection outfitted with the company's network equipment, along with 10 video cameras and sensors, allows for real-time monitoring of the weather, traffic and even pedestrians.

Irregular patterns, such as speeding cars or jaywalkers, are flagged immediately to remote-control towers receiving high-quality video. These data-heavy tasks and instant analysis would bog down the mobile networks of today.

Samsung, the world's largest maker of chips and smartphones, has a grandiose plan to become a 5G powerhouse, pitching itself as a one-stop shop for mobile-network equipment. A key part of its strategy involves presenting fresh ideas on what 5G technology can do beyond supercharging network speeds. One of the smaller players in the global network-equipment industry currently, Samsung believes it has the knowledge to help telecom carriers, cities and manufacturers harness 5G because it makes such a variety of products, in areas ranging from auto technology to consumer electronics to home appliances.

Samsung makes things "that are central to our lives," says Kim Woo-june, a senior vice president in the company's networks business. "Because of this, we deeply understand consumers' needs, and understand how to connect machines to solve real problems."

The head of Samsung's network business, Kim Young-ky, has said the company is aiming to secure a more than 20% share of the 5G-technology market by 2021 and become one of the top three suppliers of such equipment within the next five years. That is an ambitious goal, considering the South Korean firm controlled just 4.4% of the global mobile-infrastructure market in the first six months of 2018, according to market researcher Dell'Oro. That puts it well behind mobile-network equipment giants like Huawei Technologies Co. and Ericsson AB, the two industry leaders, which control 30.4% and 20.3% of the market, respectively.

Still, Samsung's 5G ambitions could get a boost from growing fears that equipment provided by China's Huawei and ZTE Corp. could be used by Beijing to engage in cyberespionage. Australia has banned the companies from providing 5G-technology equipment, and the U.S. has passed legislation banning government use of its products Japan is studying restrictions on Huawei and ZTE, and a July study by the U.K. government said it had found "shortcomings" in Huawei's engineering processes that exposed new risks.

"Samsung is a sleeping giant," says Will Townsend, a senior analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy who focuses on network infrastructure and carrier services. "They are the most diversified when you look at the industries they're in, from automotive, heavy industry, handsets and other consumer electronics."

Samsung has made 5G a priority. In August, the company said it had earmarked roughly $22 billion for new investments in areas such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and components for self-driving vehicles. Meanwhile, the company's networks unit has been aggressively staffing up, poaching engineers and senior project managers from rivals and U.S. carriers, The Wall Street Journal reported in August.

Samsung's network-equipment business was initially focused on South Korea and Japan in the 1990s. The company has since built a significant LTE network business in India (4G LTE technology is the predecessor to 5G) and has several key partnerships in the U.S., including with Sprint Corp.

But in the 5G era, Samsung's ambitions are far more global -- and the company has carved out some success this year. Samsung controls about 11% of the 4G LTE market world-wide, according to Dell'Oro. Some industry watchers say that could help Samsung build trust with potential partners and customers for its 5G business.

Meanwhile, Samsung in May became the first company to win U.S. Federal Communications Commission approval for a 5G home router, the small boxes that sit inside consumers' homes, receiving the signal and translating it into Wi-Fi. That was an important victory for Samsung because carriers such as Verizon Communications Inc. want to first commercialize 5G by using cellular antennas to beam high-speed internet into consumers' homes.

Indeed, Verizon has tapped Samsung to supply 5G network equipment for test markets in Sacramento, Calif., and Houston. And Samsung is one of several infrastructure suppliers working with AT&T Inc. on the U.S. carrier's rollouts of its 5G mobile network and fixed wireless internet.

On its Suwon campus, Samsung's 5G City features other real-life demonstrations of 5G technology that go beyond policing the streets. For example, a Smart Stadium built on a company soccer field shows how 5G could provide fans with a more immersive viewing experience, including 360-degree camera angles of the action.

Kim Woo-june, the senior vice president, says Samsung is confident it can be a 5G leader. "We're the only company with an end-to-end 5G solution."

Mr. Martin is a reporter for The Wall Street Journal in Seoul. Email him at timothy.martin@wsj.com.