Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (005930)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Samsung Electronics : Chairman Indicted for Alleged Efforts to Sabotage Unions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 05:46pm CEST

By Eun-Young Jeong

SEOUL -- South Korean prosecutors indicted the board chairman of Samsung Electronics Co. for allegedly clamping down on labor union activities, adding another legal hurdle for the world's largest chip maker.

Lee Sang-hoon was indicted Thursday for allegedly violating labor union laws while he served as chief financial officer at Samsung Electronics from 2012 to 2017. Mr. Lee, who isn't related to Samsung's founding Lee family, became the company's board chairman in March.

Samsung has long faced criticism for its dealings with labor unions, which prosecutors also investigated back in 2013, when a lawmaker disclosed an internal company document containing tactics to dismantle labor union activities at Samsung.

The company hasn't commented on the contents of the document since then. The case was investigated by prosecutors and closed in 2015 without charges.

Thursday's indictment, which comes months after prosecutors found another set of documents on Samsung's alleged efforts to sabotage unions while investigating another case, raises the number of current and former Samsung executives set to go to trial around union dealings to 32. Samsung has declined to comment on the additional documents as well.

Samsung Electronics "mobilized almost all possible methods to disrupt union activities," said prosecutor Kim Soo-hyun in a televised briefing. "Samsung's long-disputed policy to not allow labor unions has for the most part turned out to be true," he said. "This is meaningful."

A spokeswoman at Samsung declined to comment. The company declined to make Mr. Lee available for comment.

Samsung is still recovering from a legal scandal in 2017, when Lee Jae-yong, the company's vice chairman and de facto leader, was convicted and received a five-year prison term for his involvement in a corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of South Korea's former president.

Mr. Lee, Samsung's vice chairman, denies any wrongdoing. He was released on a suspended sentence in February. He has appealed his case to the supreme court.

Write to Eun-Young Jeong at Eun-Young.Jeong@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) -0.52% 1059.5 Delayed Quote.-12.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
05:46pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Chairman Indicted for Alleged Efforts to Sabotage Unions
DJ
05:31pOKTV, A SUBSIDIARY OF PURESPECTRUM I : OTC), Launches Its Stand Alone Channel on..
AQ
05:26pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Oculus Quest confirmed to have Qualcomm Snapdragon process..
AQ
02:22pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Powers Sunrise on Steps
AQ
10:34aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : SamFix is a simple tool to fix annoyances on Samsung Galax..
AQ
10:34aEricsson disagrees with report that it`s missing from AT&Ts 5G build-out
AQ
10:32aOOREDOO : Samsung Galaxy Note9 at Ooredoo outlets
AQ
10:31aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Experience 10.0 Launcher unofficially available now
AQ
05:48aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : The explosive problem with recycling gadgets
AQ
09/27SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:19aSamsung chairman indicted for union sabotage 
09/26MICRON : The Slowdown Is Here 
09/26APPLE : Where No iPhone Has Gone Before 
09/25MICRON : Will It Be Different This Time? 
09/24Chinese Smartphone Vendors Are The Key To Strong Mobile Memory Sales 
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 251 093 B
EBIT 2018 64 666 B
Net income 2018 48 138 B
Finance 2018 85 314 B
Yield 2018 3,00%
P/E ratio 2018 6,66
P/E ratio 2019 6,66
EV / Sales 2018 1,01x
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
Capitalization 339 066 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 65 436  KRW
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Jae-Yong Lee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD305 159
FITBIT INC4.03%1 389
HTC CORP--.--%1 082
FIH MOBILE LTD-57.74%1 057
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%918
VUZIX CORP4.80%181
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.