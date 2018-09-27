Samsung Electronics : Chairman Indicted for Alleged Efforts to Sabotage Unions

By Eun-Young Jeong

SEOUL -- South Korean prosecutors indicted the board chairman of Samsung Electronics Co. for allegedly clamping down on labor union activities, adding another legal hurdle for the world's largest chip maker.

Lee Sang-hoon was indicted Thursday for allegedly violating labor union laws while he served as chief financial officer at Samsung Electronics from 2012 to 2017. Mr. Lee, who isn't related to Samsung's founding Lee family, became the company's board chairman in March.

Samsung has long faced criticism for its dealings with labor unions, which prosecutors also investigated back in 2013, when a lawmaker disclosed an internal company document containing tactics to dismantle labor union activities at Samsung.

The company hasn't commented on the contents of the document since then. The case was investigated by prosecutors and closed in 2015 without charges.

Thursday's indictment, which comes months after prosecutors found another set of documents on Samsung's alleged efforts to sabotage unions while investigating another case, raises the number of current and former Samsung executives set to go to trial around union dealings to 32. Samsung has declined to comment on the additional documents as well.

Samsung Electronics "mobilized almost all possible methods to disrupt union activities," said prosecutor Kim Soo-hyun in a televised briefing. "Samsung's long-disputed policy to not allow labor unions has for the most part turned out to be true," he said. "This is meaningful."

A spokeswoman at Samsung declined to comment. The company declined to make Mr. Lee available for comment.

Samsung is still recovering from a legal scandal in 2017, when Lee Jae-yong, the company's vice chairman and de facto leader, was convicted and received a five-year prison term for his involvement in a corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of South Korea's former president.

Mr. Lee, Samsung's vice chairman, denies any wrongdoing. He was released on a suspended sentence in February. He has appealed his case to the supreme court.

