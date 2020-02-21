Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Electronics : Charitable Contribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 04:17am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Charitable Contribution
Released 09:14 21-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 7408D
Samsung Electronics Co. Ld
21 February 2020

Charitable Contribution

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (KS005930, KS005935, SMSN, SMSD) ('SEC') on February 21, 2020 announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the following management plans for the Social Contribution Matching Fund for 2020 and contribution to Chungnam Samsung Academy.

Management Plans for the Social Contribution Matching Fund for 2020

- The Social Contribution Fund consists of voluntary contributions by employees and matching funds

by SEC. SEC plans to contribute KRW11.89 billion in 2020 to match the funds raised by

employees last year.

- SEC's contributions will be used for social contribution activities related to adolescent education.

Contribution to Chungnam Samsung Academy

- SEC will contribute KRW2.576 billion in early March, 2020 to Chungnam Samsung Academy as a part of its efforts to improve the local education infrastructure and learning environment.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCKKDBDCBKKBBB
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Charitable Contribution - RNS

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 09:16:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
04:24aVietnam reports supply chain issues from virus, says may hit Samsung output
RE
04:17aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Charitable Contribution
PU
03:12aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Reference Material for 2020 AGM
PU
02:32aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : names non-executive director as board chairman in company ..
RE
12:44aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : names non-executive director as board chairman in company ..
RE
12:25aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Names South Korea's Former Finance Minister as Board Chair..
DJ
02/20South Korea's February exports to China shrink as virus hits supply chains
RE
02/20EU privacy body warns of privacy risks in Google, Fitbit deal
RE
02/20SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Appeal court raises ex-president Lee Myung-bak's prison te..
AQ
02/20SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Former South Korean President Jailed After Losing Appeal
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 251 866 B
EBIT 2020 38 687 B
Net income 2020 29 606 B
Finance 2020 101 742 B
Yield 2020 2,59%
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,70x
EV / Sales2020 1 588x
EV / Sales2021 1 441x
Capitalization 400 072 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 69 736,84  KRW
Last Close Price 60 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD331 501
APPLE INC.9.08%1 401 466
XIAOMI CORP--.--%39 788
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD47.84%21 887
FITBIT, INC.-1.98%1 689
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 004
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group