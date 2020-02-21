Samsung Electronics : Charitable Contribution

Charitable Contribution

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (KS005930, KS005935, SMSN, SMSD) ('SEC') on February 21, 2020 announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the following management plans for the Social Contribution Matching Fund for 2020 and contribution to Chungnam Samsung Academy.

Management Plans for the Social Contribution Matching Fund for 2020

- The Social Contribution Fund consists of voluntary contributions by employees and matching funds

by SEC. SEC plans to contribute KRW11.89 billion in 2020 to match the funds raised by

employees last year.

- SEC's contributions will be used for social contribution activities related to adolescent education.

Contribution to Chungnam Samsung Academy

- SEC will contribute KRW2.576 billion in early March, 2020 to Chungnam Samsung Academy as a part of its efforts to improve the local education infrastructure and learning environment.