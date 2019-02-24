Log in
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(005930)
My previous session
News 
Samsung Electronics : China's Huawei announces folding 5g smartphone

Samsung Electronics : China's Huawei announces folding 5g smartphone

02/24/2019
A member of Huawei staff shows the new Huawei Mate X device during a pre-briefing display ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies unveiled a folding smartphone on Sunday which it said was primed for next generation 5G mobile connections, even as the United States campaigns to bar the Chinese company from such networks over security concerns.

Huawei, the world’s second-largest smartphone vendor after Samsung, said it had taken the lead on developing phones for 5G - which promise super fast internet speeds for consumers and businesses - because it was also involved in developing the networks.

Speaking ahead of the mobile industry's biggest global event in Barcelona, Richard Yu, head of Huawei's consumer business group, said the Huawei Mate X will have two back-to-back screens which unfold to become a eight-inch tablet display.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Doug Busvine; Editing by Paul Sandle)

