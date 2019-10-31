Log in
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(A005930)
Samsung Electronics : Commemorates Its 50th Anniversary

10/31/2019 | 09:37pm EDT

Executive team shares message for employees, sets sight on becoming a Centennial company

Samsung Electronics today marked the 50th anniversary of its founding, with an event at Samsung Digital City, the Company's headquarters in Suwon.

More than 400 employees were present to commemorate the milestone, together with the Company's executive team including Kinam Kim, Vice Chairman & CEO of Device Solutions (DS) Division, Hyunsuk Kim, President & CEO of Consumer Electronics (CE) Division, Dongjin Koh, President & CEO of IT & Mobile Communications (IM) Division.

Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, through a video message, extended his gratitude to all Samsung employees for their dedication over the past 50 years and emphasized the Company's commitment to build upon its legacy and become a Centennial company.

'The past 50 years were only possible thanks to the dedication and hard work of each and every one of you,' said Vice Chairman Lee. 'Looking to the next 50 years, let's free our imaginations and dream of an extraordinary future.'

Underscoring Samsung's pledge to contribute to the global society through innovative technologies, Vice Chairman Lee said, 'Applying our new technologies, let's build a healthier and happier future. By sharing and growing together we will become the very best in the world.'

Executives and Employees Look Forward to Building a Worthy Legacy

At the anniversary event, executives and employees marked the achievements over the past half-century and pledged to embark on a new journey toward a leading Centennial company.

Kinam Kim, Vice Chairman & CEO of DS Division, shared three key goals towards Samsung's continued growth in the next chapter of the Company's life.

'Unpredictable change, driven by material shifts in demographics and consumer behavior, will be a hallmark of the next era of the technology industry,' he noted. 'So to ensure our survival in the new era, we must pursue relentless self-innovation. We must never cease to learn, be bold and fearless in our pursuits and execute thoroughly when undertaking all our tasks.'

The second goal reflects the Company's philosophy of always putting the customer at the heart of its business. 'By staying ahead of their needs and expectations and by finding ways to thrive in evolving markets, we can continue to ensure that customers are at the center of our business,' stressed Vice Chairman Kim.

Finally, 'Let us all work together to help Samsung continue to evolve into a company that contributes to a better world and stay a respected and beloved company for future generations,' he said. 'I ask that all of us not forget our responsibilities as good corporate citizens in the journey.'

Samsung executives and workers around the world have been engaging in volunteer work in recent weeks to give back to their communities, in a more meaningful way to mark the Company's anniversary and show appreciation. The activities include donation campaigns and education projects for young students.

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 01:36:04 UTC
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 233 062 B
EBIT 2019 27 554 B
Net income 2019 21 607 B
Finance 2019 83 393 B
Yield 2019 2,81%
P/E ratio 2019 15,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 1 436x
EV / Sales2020 1 330x
Capitalization 334 657 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 57 752,37  KRW
Last Close Price 50 400,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD286 542
APPLE INC.54.23%1 099 336
XIAOMI CORP--.--%26 827
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD236.87%6 761
FITBIT, INC.17.91%1 514
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 024
