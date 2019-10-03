Samsung Electronics : Display suspended one LCD production line in South Korea last month
0
10/03/2019 | 09:34pm EDT
SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Display suspended one of its liquid crystal display (LCD) production lines in South Korea last month amid falling demand for LCD panels, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said in August it was considering suspending one of its LCD production lines at home due to a supply glut.
(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)