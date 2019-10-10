Samsung Electronics : Display to Invest Nearly $11 Billion to Upgrade Production Lines

By Kwanwoo Jun

Samsung Display, a Samsung Electronics Co. (005930.SE) unit supplying flat screens to Apple, said it plans to invest 13.1 trillion won ($10.93 billion) to upgrade its production lines by 2025.

The planned investment would enable Samsung Display to retool its liquid-crystal-display production lines to make more advanced "quantum dot" screens for premium TVs, the company said Thursday.

Samsung Display said it expects to start mass-producing large, flat TV screens employing the new technology from 2021.

The company has reduced its LCD production amid slower demand and tougher competition from Chinese rivals, shifting its focus to organic-light-emitting-diode panels, which are dominating the market.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com