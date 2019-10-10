Log in
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(A005930)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Electronics : Display to Invest Nearly $11 Billion to Upgrade Production Lines

0
10/10/2019

By Kwanwoo Jun

Samsung Display, a Samsung Electronics Co. (005930.SE) unit supplying flat screens to Apple, said it plans to invest 13.1 trillion won ($10.93 billion) to upgrade its production lines by 2025.

The planned investment would enable Samsung Display to retool its liquid-crystal-display production lines to make more advanced "quantum dot" screens for premium TVs, the company said Thursday.

Samsung Display said it expects to start mass-producing large, flat TV screens employing the new technology from 2021.

The company has reduced its LCD production amid slower demand and tougher competition from Chinese rivals, shifting its focus to organic-light-emitting-diode panels, which are dominating the market.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.17% 227.03 Delayed Quote.42.26%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 232 084 B
EBIT 2019 27 471 B
Net income 2019 21 329 B
Finance 2019 89 242 B
Yield 2019 2,91%
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 1 398x
EV / Sales2020 1 306x
Capitalization 324 550 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 56 306,30  KRW
Last Close Price 48 900,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD270 982
APPLE INC.42.26%1 014 104
XIAOMI CORP--.--%26 807
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD221.82%6 066
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 012
FITBIT, INC.-25.75%953
