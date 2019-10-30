Samsung Electronics : Earnings Fall Sharply, Dragged Down by Chip Slump

By Eun-Young Jeong

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s third-quarter net profit fell sharply, pressured by a downturn in the memory-chip market, despite growth at its mobile and display businesses.

The South Korean tech giant reported a net profit of 6.29 trillion won ($5.4 billion) for the three months ended Sept. 30, a 52% drop from a year earlier, when the company reported its highest-ever net profit. The company reported revenue of 62 trillion won, down 5.3%.

Samsung, the world's largest producer of memory chips, posted record quarterly profits for much of 2017 and 2018 as global demand for chips soared. More than 75% of Samsung's earnings came from chips last year. But a semiconductor supply glut has dragged down prices, ending Samsung's earnings hot streak.

The slump in profits hasn't affected the company's share price, which has rallied more than 30% this year as of Wednesday. Some analysts say the stock has risen in anticipation of a rebound in chip demand next year from smartphone makers.

The amount of memory required for a smartphone will increase, thanks to faster communication speeds and the spread of 5G-enabled smartphones in 2020, said Kazunori Ito, an analyst at Morningstar Inc.

But others caution that the market for chips isn't likely to recover soon. Economic uncertainties around the U.S.-China trade war are prompting Chinese companies like Huawei Technologies Co. to build an inventory of chips ahead of more potential trade restrictions, said Kim Nam-hyung, an analyst at Arete Research.

Samsung's mobile business posted an operating profit of 2.92 trillion won in the third quarter, up 32% from a year earlier. The company's display business recorded a 6.3% increase in operating profit to 1.17 trillion won.

Write to Eun-Young Jeong at Eun-Young.Jeong@wsj.com