Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(A005930)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Electronics : Earnings Fall Sharply, Dragged Down by Chip Slump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 08:56pm EDT

By Eun-Young Jeong

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s third-quarter net profit fell sharply, pressured by a downturn in the memory-chip market, despite growth at its mobile and display businesses.

The South Korean tech giant reported a net profit of 6.29 trillion won ($5.4 billion) for the three months ended Sept. 30, a 52% drop from a year earlier, when the company reported its highest-ever net profit. The company reported revenue of 62 trillion won, down 5.3%.

Samsung, the world's largest producer of memory chips, posted record quarterly profits for much of 2017 and 2018 as global demand for chips soared. More than 75% of Samsung's earnings came from chips last year. But a semiconductor supply glut has dragged down prices, ending Samsung's earnings hot streak.

The slump in profits hasn't affected the company's share price, which has rallied more than 30% this year as of Wednesday. Some analysts say the stock has risen in anticipation of a rebound in chip demand next year from smartphone makers.

The amount of memory required for a smartphone will increase, thanks to faster communication speeds and the spread of 5G-enabled smartphones in 2020, said Kazunori Ito, an analyst at Morningstar Inc.

But others caution that the market for chips isn't likely to recover soon. Economic uncertainties around the U.S.-China trade war are prompting Chinese companies like Huawei Technologies Co. to build an inventory of chips ahead of more potential trade restrictions, said Kim Nam-hyung, an analyst at Arete Research.

Samsung's mobile business posted an operating profit of 2.92 trillion won in the third quarter, up 32% from a year earlier. The company's display business recorded a 6.3% increase in operating profit to 1.17 trillion won.

Write to Eun-Young Jeong at Eun-Young.Jeong@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
08:56pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Earnings Fall Sharply, Dragged Down by Chip Slump
DJ
08:27pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
PU
08:24aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Celebrates Best of Galaxy Store Awards at SDC 2019
AQ
08:24aSDC19 : Top Themes from Samsung's Developer Event
AQ
08:24aSAMSUNG-ACCESSIBILITY FOR ALL : One UI 2 Brings Enhanced Accessibility Features ..
AQ
05:38aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Intel's Project Athena, 10th Gen and Lakefield Drive 'New ..
AQ
04:09aSony in record second-quarter profit, image sensor demand offsets slide in ga..
RE
04:07aSony in record second-quarter profit, image sensor demand offsets slide in ga..
RE
01:16aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Is Sri Lanka going the way of Sony?
AQ
10/29In South Korea's dangerous shipyards, subcontracted workers are most at risk
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 231 882 B
EBIT 2019 27 393 B
Net income 2019 21 364 B
Finance 2019 85 422 B
Yield 2019 2,82%
P/E ratio 2019 15,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
EV / Sales2019 1 443x
EV / Sales2020 1 344x
Capitalization 334 698 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 56 980,94  KRW
Last Close Price 50 400,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD290 262
APPLE INC.57.89%1 099 471
XIAOMI CORP--.--%27 040
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD236.87%6 420
FITBIT, INC.21.73%1 563
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 027
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group