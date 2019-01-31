Log in
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
Samsung Electronics : Earnings Slide 31%

01/31/2019 | 02:50am EST

By Timothy W. Martin

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. reported a 31% slide in fourth-quarter net profit, the latest technology giant forced to stomach financial pain from a global pullback in consumer spending.

The world's largest smartphone and memory chips maker attributed the poor results to "unfavorable business and macroeconomic factors." For the quarter that ended Dec. 31, Samsung's operating profits for its mobile division declined by nearly one-third, while semiconductors fell by 29%.

Samsung's financial results are closely watched as a barometer for the global tech industry's health. The market for memory chips, where prices have dropped sharply in recent months, should rebound starting in the second quarter of the year, the company said in its earnings release, a sign that future demand for smartphones, data servers and laptops could pick up.

The South Korean firm's dour financial results are the latest fallout from China's slowing economic growth and ongoing trade tensions with the U.S. Samsung's results came a day after rival Apple Inc. posted its first holiday-quarter decline in revenue and profit in over a decade, owing to weaker iPhone sales. Other semiconductor giants, including Intel Corp. and Nvidia Corp., have said recent results fell short of projections.

On Thursday, Samsung said it notched a fourth-quarter net profit of 8.46 trillion South Korean won ($7.6 billion), a decline from 12.26 trillion won a year earlier. The Suwon, South Korea-based company's revenue slid to 59.27 trillion won, down from 65.98 trillion won a year ago.

Analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence had predicted the company would post net profit of 8.6 trillion won and revenue of 59.6 trillion won for the quarter that ended Dec. 31.

Samsung Electronics shares have climbed about 20% this year, as investors increasingly believe that the memory market will steady during the second half of the year. The company's stock in 2018, though, fell about 24%.

Samsung hadn't posted a profit decline in more than two years, dating back to the fall of 2016 when the company endured a costly global recall of Galaxy Note 7 handsets. Over the past 18 months, Samsung had delivered a string of record profits, riding robust demand for its memory chips.

But prices for two major types of memory chips, which are called DRAM and NAND flash, have declined in recent months, as demand dried up with large data-server customers and consumers held on to their smartphones longer.

The slowdown is expected to persist for the next several months. Prices for DRAM could drop 20% during the first quarter of 2019 from the prior quarter, according to DRAMeXchange, which tracks semiconductor pricing. NAND flash prices are estimated to see similar declines.

Samsung is the largest maker of DRAM and NAND flash memory.

But unlike previous downturns, big chip makers began pulling back on their capital expenditure spending earlier, following a peak in prices, and at steeper levels, according to a Bernstein Research report published on Tuesday. Reducing such capital spending is a way to limit supply when demand fades.

"This should help continue the long-term trend we see of higher highs, higher lows and less volatility," Bernstein said.

Samsung, which ships roughly one of every five smartphones globally, experienced major declines last year as it struggled to fend off Chinese rivals offering similar devices at lower prices and consumers balked at buying new handsets that cost more than $1,000.

Globally, smartphone shipments fell 7% during the final three months of 2018, according to forecasts by Counterpoint Research. Samsung, which has recently emphasized hardware advances in midprice phones, saw its shipments decline 5%, Counterpoint said.

Samsung hopes to bounce back with a major technological upgrade for its next flagship phone, the Galaxy S10, which will debut at Feb. 20 events in San Francisco and London. It also has a foldable-screen phone, which opens and closes like a book, that could be released in April, The Wall Street Journal reported this month.

Write to Timothy W. Martin at timothy.martin@wsj.com

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) 0.51% 1017 Delayed Quote.0.00%
