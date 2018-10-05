Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (005930)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Samsung Electronics : Elec says third-quarter operating profit likely climbed by a fifth to record

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 02:02am CEST
FILE PHOTO: IFA Electronics Show in Berlin

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Friday said its third-quarter operating profit likely jumped by a fifth to a record high, in line with market expectations, on demand from data centres and improved production yields.

The third quarter is, however, expected to mark a peak in earnings as a two-year super cycle of tight supply and soaring demand comes to an end, with prices of some types of chips already sliding sharply.

Samsung, in a regulatory filing, said July-September profit was likely 17.5 trillion won (11.91 billion pounds), up 20.4 percent from the same period a year earlier. That compared with an average forecast of 17.2 trillion won in a Refinitiv poll of 15 analysts.

The firm did not elaborate on its performance and will disclose detailed earnings in late October.

Revenue likely rose 4.8 percent to 65 trillion won, matching the average of Refinitiv estimates.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Ju-min Park; Editing by Stephen Coates and Edwina Gibbs)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -1.76% 227.99 Delayed Quote.37.13%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
02:02aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Elec says third-quarter operating profit likely climbed by..
RE
01:54aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : says third-quarter operating profit likely climbed by a fi..
RE
10/04SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy A dengan 4 kamera mula membuat penampilan tidak ras..
AQ
10/04SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : The Samsung Galaxy F is expected to be previewed in Novemb..
AQ
10/04SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : uBreakiFix Grows Massachusetts Footprint, Opens in Cambrid..
AQ
10/04SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy A7 now available for pre-order
AQ
10/04SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : LG V40 ThinQ vs Galaxy Note 9
AQ
10/03SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : 8K QLED TV costs 4x more than the best 4K TV on the market
AQ
10/03SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Kick the Plastic Straw Habit. Sipster is a Reusable Straw ..
AQ
10/03SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Out with the old, in with the new!
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01Micron's P/E Indeed Means Diddly-Squat - So What? 
10/01SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Q1 2019 DRAM Contract Prices Are The Key 
09/28Tesla Tops Headlines Again As SEC Sues Musk (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/28WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Tesla Tops The Headlines Again As SEC Sues Musk 
09/28Samsung chairman to stay in role despite indictment 
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 250 566 B
EBIT 2018 64 545 B
Net income 2018 47 959 B
Finance 2018 85 243 B
Yield 2018 3,09%
P/E ratio 2018 6,43
P/E ratio 2019 6,45
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
Capitalization 326 843 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 65 171  KRW
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Jae-Yong Lee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD289 583
FITBIT INC-9.98%1 261
HTC CORP--.--%1 034
FIH MOBILE LTD-63.60%909
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%907
VUZIX CORP4.32%179
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.