Samsung Electronics : Ex-President of South Korea Gets 15 Years in Prison

By Eun-Young Jeong

SEOUL -- South Korea's former president Lee Myung-bak was sentenced to a 15-year prison term for embezzlement, causing losses to state coffers and bribery, becoming the country's fourth leader to be convicted of corruption offenses committed while in office.

The case is one of several in recent years exposing uncomfortably close connections between South Korea's government and the family-run business empires that dominate the economy. Those investigations have entangled some of the country's top officials and business leaders in a web of graft-related prosecutions.

Part of the case against Mr. Lee centered on his pardoning of the chairman of Samsung, who had been convicted of tax evasion, in return for Samsung Electronics Co.'s payment of almost $6 million in legal fees for an auto-parts company, DAS Corp.

The court Friday resolved a yearslong dispute over the former president's alleged involvement with DAS, ruling that he was the auto-parts company's actual owner and had used it to channel funds for personal use.

Based on this finding the court ruled that Samsung paid money on behalf of DAS to Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, a Washington-based law firm that represented the auto-parts company. Mr. Lee, who was in power from 2008 to 2013, had previously denied any involvement with DAS. One of Mr. Lee's brothers was a major shareholder in the company before his stake was passed on to the former president's son.

Samsung and the auto-parts company declined to comment, and Akin Gump didn't respond to requests for comment. Mr. Lee wasn't present for the trial, citing health reasons, but he previously posted a statement on Facebook denying wrongdoing.

Mr. Lee's lawyer didn't reply to requests for comment.

The Samsung chairman, Lee Kun-hee, who was pardoned months after his tax-evasion conviction in 2009, has been in a coma since 2014 following a heart attack. He isn't related to the former president.

Lee Kun-hee had been a member of the International Olympic Committee, but voluntarily gave up his post in 2008 after his indictment. Then-President Lee's government said the Samsung chairman was pardoned so that he could resume his IOC role and help South Korea win the bid to host the 2018 Winter Olympics. Samsung is a major sponsor of the Games.

The court Friday ruled that Mr. Lee, who has been in detention since April, embezzled about $21 million from DAS. He was also found guilty of receiving $100,000 in bribes from the country's former intelligence service head. In addition to his prison sentence, Mr. Lee was fined about $11.5 million.

Mr. Lee was a longtime executive at Hyundai before coming to power as South Korea's conservative leader in 2008. His five years in office were marked by improved relations with the U.S. and increasing tensions with North Korea.

In August, Mr. Lee's immediate successor, Park Geun-hye, was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a higher court for her involvement in a corruption scandal involving several business powerhouses, including Samsung and Hyundai Motor. Public anger over the case resulted in Ms. Park's impeachment and removal from office.

Two other former presidents were convicted of graft; a fifth who was also accused of corruption died by suicide during investigations.

Moon Jae-in, the country's leader since May 2017, has vowed to loosen the cozy relationship between South Korea's business empires -- known as chaebols -- and government.

