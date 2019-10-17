Log in
Samsung Electronics : Expands its Commitment to Foundry Customers with the First ‘SAFE Forum 2019'

10/17/2019 | 07:34pm EDT

Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today held the first Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFE) Forum 2019 in the United States. By sharing the latest technology trends and strengthening cooperation within the foundry ecosystem, Samsung showcased its strong dedication to customers.

SAFE Forum is designed to provide an opportunity for SAFE partner companies to directly meet with customers to discuss comprehensive design technology infrastructure, including electronic design automation (EDA), intellectual property (IP), cloud, design service, and packaging, which is critical to efficiently developing and manufacturing semiconductor products.

While the Samsung Foundry Forum (SFF) has served as a channel to present Samsung's technology roadmap and leadership to customers, the newly held SAFE Forum is distinctive in that it allows its partners to engage deeper and more efficient collaboration within Samsung's foundry ecosystem by directly communicating in detail with customers on their own design support solutions proven by Samsung.

'SAFE program has grown in quality over the past two years; it has expanded the number of competitive partnerships and support of flexible product design for customers as well as bolstered the relationship between our partners, customers, and Samsung foundry,' said Jae-hong Park, executive vice president of Foundry Design Platform Development at Samsung Electronics. 'We will continue our efforts in enhancing accessibility to enable customers to more easily utilize Samsung's excellent foundry solutions.'

As the latest system-on-chip (SoC) product requires more sophisticated features in a smaller surface size than before, the number of considerations in IC design optimization has increased exponentially: performance, power, security, design, density, etc.

To actively respond to these IC design trends and lower the design barrier for developing competitive SoCs, Samsung Electronics launched the SAFE program in early 2018.

Under the slogan 'Partnering for a bold silicon future', details on the latest global IC design trends as well as benefits of the efficient easy-to-use platform design infrastructure were introduced.

With more than 400 industry experts attending the first SAFE Forum, 12 detailed sessions were given by around 30 speakers from 15 partner companies, focusing on emerging high-growth applications, including high-performing computer (HPC), internet-of-things (IoT), and automotive. Attendees also had a chance to discover the optimal solution for implementing their new ideas into chips through 40 partner booths at the venue.

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 23:33:04 UTC
