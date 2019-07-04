Samsung Electronics : Expects Quarterly Operating Profit to Fall More Than 50%

By Eun-Young Jeong

SEOUL-- Samsung Electronics Co. said it expects its second-quarter operating profit to decline 56.3% from a year earlier as sluggish demand for memory chips was exacerbated by the nagging U.S.-China trade dispute.

Samsung said it expects operating profit to fall to 6.5 trillion South Korean won ($5.56 billion) from 14.87 trillion won a year earlier. Revenue is expected to fall 4.2% to 56 trillion won. The company will report final results later this month.

The Suwon, South Korea-based company's preliminary results exceeded market expectations. Analysts say the company benefited in the quarter from a weaker-than-expected domestic currency and a turnaround in sales of its display panels. Samsung said its second-quarter earnings estimates "include a one-time gain related to the display business," though it didn't elaborate further.

Analysts expected an operating profit of 6.01 trillion won and revenue of 54.6 trillion won for the quarter, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Following a series of record profits in 2017 and 2018, Samsung saw its winning streak end late last year when demand for consumer electronics like smartphones and data servers fell, leading to lower sales of its memory chips.

