Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (005930)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Electronics : Expects Surprising Fall in Profits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 08:02pm EST

By Tim Martin

SEOUL--Samsung Electronics Co. expects its fourth-quarter operating profit will decline 29%, a surprise result that fell far below analysts' estimates and the latest sign of challenges hitting the tech industry.

The world's largest maker of smartphones and semiconductors said its estimated profit decline comes "amid mounting macro uncertainties." The Suwon, South Korea-based company pointed to "lackluster demand" for memory chips and "intensifying competition" in its handsets business.

Samsung is a bellwether for the global tech industry, producing devices like smartphones and televisions, while also supplying components for the world's largest electronics companies.

Samsung's struggles come a week after rival Apple Inc. made a surprise cut to its revenue guidance, blaming China's slowing economy for weakened iPhone demand. Major tech stocks have slid in recent months, erasing hundreds of billions of dollars in market value, amid uncertainties over the U.S.-China trade fight and slower revenue growth for some of Silicon Valley's biggest names.

On Tuesday, Samsung said it expected an operating profit of 10.8 trillion South Korean won ($9.7 billion), down 29% from 15.15 trillion won a year earlier. Samsung estimates revenue will decline to 11% to 59 trillion won. The company reports its final results later this month.

A poll of analysts by S&P Global Market Intelligence had predicted the company would post operating profit of 13.8 trillion won and revenue of 63.5 trillion won for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Over the past 18 months, Samsung has delivered a string of record profits, as the proliferation of internet-connected devices and data servers drove up memory-chip prices. But demand has leveled off for smartphones, computers, data servers and other consumer electronics in recent months.

In its disclosure, Samsung said its memory business--which has represented about three-quarters of operating profits in recent quarters--would "remain subdued" during the first three months of 2019, though it anticipates results will strengthen by the second half of this year. The company's mobile business is leaning on new technological advances to spark a turnaround.

The average price for DRAM, which devices use for multi-tasking, fell 7% to 10% during the final three months of 2018, from the previous quarter, according to DRAMeXchange, which tracks semiconductor prices. Prices for another major type of memory, called NAND flash, which saves music and photos, dropped 10% to 15% over the same period.

Samsung is the largest maker of DRAM and NAND flash.

Things could get worse. In the first three months of 2019, prices for DRAM are expected to drop around 20% from the prior quarter--the largest pullback in eight years, according to DRAMeXchange. NAND flash prices are expected to see similar declines.

"The memory chip's down cycle is expected to be at a much deeper depth than expected," said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities, in a note last week.

Samsung, which makes about one of every five smartphones shipped globally, saw weak demand last year for its two flagship devices, the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy Note 9. Consumers viewed the two devices as incremental upgrades over prior models.

Samsung Electronics shares have declined more than 25% over the past 12 months, as investors were concerned how long the company could cash in on its memory chips business.

-- Write to Tim Martin at tim.martin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) 1.96% 859.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
08:14pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Elec flags first profit drop in two years on weak chip dem..
RE
08:02pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects Surprising Fall in Profits
DJ
07:11pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Estimates 4Q Revenue to Fall 11% -- Company
DJ
05:43pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Notebook 9 Pro gets a sleeker design and beefy 8th-gen Int..
AQ
04:24pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : shows off new TVs ahead of CES 2019's opening day
AQ
10:26aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy S10 surfaces
AQ
10:15aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Home items are getting smarter and creepier, like it or no..
AQ
09:54aCES 2019 : TV set maker LG makes its sets disappear
AQ
09:29aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Apple strikes deal to put iTunes app on Samsung TVs
AQ
07:56aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Moon expands communication with chaebol
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 248 138 B
EBIT 2018 62 031 B
Net income 2018 45 975 B
Finance 2018 82 852 B
Yield 2018 3,79%
P/E ratio 2018 5,52
P/E ratio 2019 6,37
EV / Sales 2018 0,67x
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
Capitalization 248 625 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 54 697  KRW
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD223 017
FITBIT INC9.26%1 350
HTC CORP--.--%971
FIH MOBILE LTD0.00%850
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%794
VUZIX CORP6.03%141
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.