Samsung Electronics : Expects Surprising Fall in Profits

By Tim Martin



SEOUL--Samsung Electronics Co. expects its fourth-quarter operating profit will decline 29%, a surprise result that fell far below analysts' estimates and the latest sign of challenges hitting the tech industry.

The world's largest maker of smartphones and semiconductors said its estimated profit decline comes "amid mounting macro uncertainties." The Suwon, South Korea-based company pointed to "lackluster demand" for memory chips and "intensifying competition" in its handsets business.

Samsung is a bellwether for the global tech industry, producing devices like smartphones and televisions, while also supplying components for the world's largest electronics companies.

Samsung's struggles come a week after rival Apple Inc. made a surprise cut to its revenue guidance, blaming China's slowing economy for weakened iPhone demand. Major tech stocks have slid in recent months, erasing hundreds of billions of dollars in market value, amid uncertainties over the U.S.-China trade fight and slower revenue growth for some of Silicon Valley's biggest names.

On Tuesday, Samsung said it expected an operating profit of 10.8 trillion South Korean won ($9.7 billion), down 29% from 15.15 trillion won a year earlier. Samsung estimates revenue will decline to 11% to 59 trillion won. The company reports its final results later this month.

A poll of analysts by S&P Global Market Intelligence had predicted the company would post operating profit of 13.8 trillion won and revenue of 63.5 trillion won for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Over the past 18 months, Samsung has delivered a string of record profits, as the proliferation of internet-connected devices and data servers drove up memory-chip prices. But demand has leveled off for smartphones, computers, data servers and other consumer electronics in recent months.

In its disclosure, Samsung said its memory business--which has represented about three-quarters of operating profits in recent quarters--would "remain subdued" during the first three months of 2019, though it anticipates results will strengthen by the second half of this year. The company's mobile business is leaning on new technological advances to spark a turnaround.

The average price for DRAM, which devices use for multi-tasking, fell 7% to 10% during the final three months of 2018, from the previous quarter, according to DRAMeXchange, which tracks semiconductor prices. Prices for another major type of memory, called NAND flash, which saves music and photos, dropped 10% to 15% over the same period.

Samsung is the largest maker of DRAM and NAND flash.

Things could get worse. In the first three months of 2019, prices for DRAM are expected to drop around 20% from the prior quarter--the largest pullback in eight years, according to DRAMeXchange. NAND flash prices are expected to see similar declines.

"The memory chip's down cycle is expected to be at a much deeper depth than expected," said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities, in a note last week.

Samsung, which makes about one of every five smartphones shipped globally, saw weak demand last year for its two flagship devices, the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy Note 9. Consumers viewed the two devices as incremental upgrades over prior models.

Samsung Electronics shares have declined more than 25% over the past 12 months, as investors were concerned how long the company could cash in on its memory chips business.

