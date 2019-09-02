Samsung Electronics : Experience the New Galaxy A90 5G for the Era of Live

Interact and play instantaneously and securely wherever you go

Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of the Galaxy A90 5G - the latest addition to the Galaxy A family with 5G connectivity. Made for digital natives living in the Era of Live, the Galaxy A90 5G combines 5G-connectivity with powerful features to capture, stream and share exactly the way you want.

'We're excited about the success of the Galaxy A Series - a generation of smartphones built for the new Era of Live that focuses on essential features people want the most, including a high-quality camera, long-lasting battery and immersive display,' said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics. 'Samsung has worked tirelessly with our partners in the 5G ecosystem to bring 5G to as many people as possible, and now we are offering 5G connectivity across the entire Galaxy smartphone portfolio, giving more people high speed access and connected experiences.'

With the Galaxy A90 5G, you will be able to stream every minute of your favorite artists live concert, as if you were actually there. Additionally, with lower lag-times and a reliable and stable connectivity, you won't miss a moment of that group video chat or critical moment in a game. As the hyper-connected 5G network brings us closer together and enables us to do more on our devices, security is a more important consideration than ever. The Galaxy A90 5G is secured by Samsung Knox, Samsung's defense-grade security, ensuring that your device is protected, and that your connected experience is secure and safe.

Meet theNext-Generation Performance

The Galaxy A90 5G offers a powerful, seamless and reliable experience. It is the latest example of Samsung's commitment to open collaboration, combining the advanced mobile features and intricate design of Galaxy devices with innovative 5G solutions from partners like Qualcomm. Equipped with the Snapdragon 855 5G Mobile Platform, the Galaxy A90 5G offers people transformative mobile experiences from superior 5G-connectivity to enhanced AI capabilities1.

'We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Samsung to bring the high-powered speed and performance of 5G to as many people as possible through the most advanced platform yet, the flagship Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform,' said Cristiano Amon, President, Qualcomm Incorporated. 'Samsung's innovative line of Galaxy devices paired with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem and Qualcomm® RF-Front-End solutions will support an entirely new 5G experience that enables people to work faster and play harder, no matter where they are.'

Enjoy Your Life in Live

The Galaxy A90 5G enables you to record and share videos with the phone's 48-megapixel camera. With enhanced camera features and AI capabilities such as Super Steady, Scene Optimizer and Flaw Detector, you can easily capture the experience that matters most while on-the-go. The 32-megapixel front camera also boasts features such as Live Focus Mode, making it easier than ever to capture the best selfies or group videos.

Enjoy the Galaxy A90 5G's expansive 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display for a cinematic experience to get the most out of your multimedia content. You will also be able to spend more connected living experience with the Galaxy A90 5G's powerful battery and super-fast charging capabilities.

The Galaxy A90 5G also takes your mobile gaming experience to the next level. With 5G connectivity, you can enjoy live gaming without lags and its Game Booster will always be running at most optimum state when you are in the heat of the battle.

Now, for the first time on the Galaxy A Series, you can enhance your overall mobile experience with Samsung DeX and Microsoft's Your Phone app2 on Galaxy A90 5G. Samsung DeX allows you to expand your Galaxy A90 5G experience to your PC screen or TV. You can also use the Microsoft Your Phone app to mirror your phone display onto your desktop to check notifications, send and receive messages, and browse through recent photos.

The Galaxy A90 5G, created with a unique geometric pattern on the back glass will be available in two classic color options - black and white - from September 4 in Korea and will expand to additional markets thereafter.

Galaxy A90 5G Product Specifications3

Galaxy A90 5G Network 5G Non Standalone (NSA), Sub6 Display4 6.7-inch Full HD+ (1080×2400) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display Camera Rear Main: 48MP, F2.0 Depth: 5MP, F2.2 Ultra Wide: 8MP, F2.2 (123°) Front Selfie: 32MP, F2.0 Body 164.8 x 76.4 x 8.4 mm 206g Processor Octa Core (2.84GHz + 2.42GHz + 1.8GHz) Memory5 6GB / 8GB RAM 128GB Internal Storage Micro SD slot (up to 512GB / 6GB only) Battery 4,500 mAh (typical)6 25W Super Fast Charging Color Black, White Biometric Authentication On-screen Fingerprint Face Recognition

1Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm RF Front-end are products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

2Your Phone is preloaded on Window 10 October release (1809 version) or newer, and downloadable on Windows 10 April release (1803 version). Views of messages on Your Phone is limited to 1,000 messages received recently while views of photo gallery are limited to 25 recent photos that are taken by the phone camera and screen-captured.

3All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

4Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners.

5Availability may vary by market.

6Typical value tested under third-party lab condition. Rated (minimum) capacity is less.