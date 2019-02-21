Samsung Electronics : Folds a Phone in Half

By Timothy W. Martin

SAN FRANCISCO -- Samsung Electronics Co. unveiled the industry's first mainstream foldable-screen smartphone on Wednesday, in a radical design change that shakes up the ubiquitous device's aesthetic -- but also sends the industry's pricing model soaring to new heights.

Called the Galaxy Fold, the new Samsung device delivers on one of the industry's long-running pursuits: making a tablet-size phone with a glass display that can bend in half, allowing it to be closed like a wallet and fit in a consumer's hand, pocket or purse.

It features six cameras and the ability to operate three apps simultaneously, and measures 7.3 inches diagonally when opened. It also boasts a second display, on the phone's outside, where users can check emails and do other tasks.

But it won't come cheap: Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker, said the foldable-screen device will be available on April 26 -- at a price of $1,980. That is roughly $500 more than the priciest Apple Inc. iPhone stuffed with maximum storage.

Samsung mobile head D.J. Koh said the Galaxy Fold handset answers critics who argue the smartphone industry is beset with stagnant innovation and market saturation. "We are here to prove them wrong," Mr. Koh said.

The splashy product reveal dovetailed with the launch of four variants of Samsung's Galaxy S10 flagship lineup, an attempt by the company to cater to a wider swath of consumers. That echoes a similar strategy by Apple, which added a new lower-cost option to its trio of releases last fall, as phone makers try new ways to get customers to upgrade more frequently.

Smartphone makers think they have the answer to slumping sales: Release a bigger lineup.

The four versions of the Galaxy S10 are double the number from Samsung's primary-flagship launches in the past, and aim to attract users from the cost-conscious to the tech-obsessed. All feature Samsung's edge-to-edge Infinity display and earphone jacks, but differ in screen size, camera count and price. The largest, enabled for next-generation 5G network speeds, boasts a 6.7-inch display and six cameras. The smallest, the Galaxy S10e -- with the "e" standing for "essential," the company says -- has a 5.8-inch screen and three cameras.

The buffet of offerings for Samsung's flagship device, a primary driver of mobile profit, carries the risk buyers will opt for the lower-cost, less-profitable models -- or bypass a purchase altogether.

Sales of the iPhone XR, the least expensive of the three models Apple launched last year, have been weaker than expected, as some budget-conscious consumers have kept their current iPhones rather than upgrade, and the status seekers have opted for the higher-end options.

But Roh Tae-moon, Samsung's newly appointed mobile No. 2, said the more diverse portfolio represents an opportunity rather than a risk for the world's largest smartphone maker.

"We don't want to force consumers to be happy with just one or two devices," said Mr. Roh, the mobile unit's chief technology officer, in an interview. "There are so many customer segments, and their needs are becoming increasingly segmented over time with different needs."

The new Galaxy S10 line will test whether jamming a smartphone with features can coax consumers into upgrading. The variety of options could overwhelm buyers, especially given that the top-end 5G-enabled version won't be immediately available, said Cliff Maldonado, a senior analyst at BayStreet Research LLC, which tracks device sales.

"Consumers just want to see your best phone," Mr. Maldonado said.

Smartphone sales have fallen for five straight quarters, including a 4.9% decline during the final three months of last year, according to International Data Corp., a market researcher. The full 2018 results were the industry's worst ever, IDC added. Samsung, which accounts for one of every five smartphones shipped globally, has been particularly hard hit.

Samsung executives have said they were too tentative last year, bringing out models too closely resembling the prior year's. That triggered an internal push for a major technological upgrade for this year's 10th-anniversary Galaxy S line -- and a greater sense of urgency to release a foldable-screen phone.

So the Galaxy S10 boasts some new features. All four variants can wirelessly recharge other phones and wearables -- even non-Samsung products -- by placing them together. The higher-end versions also have a so-called ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display that mimics the physical home button from older smartphones. In recent years, handset makers have made displays bigger at the cost of removing or slimming down the frames -- pushing the home button to the back of most devices. Samsung's new in-display sensor allows users to access apps quicker when their phone is locked.

"We will once again emphasize the value of speed in this phone, as we quickly embrace new technologies...in order to pioneer the industry," Mr. Roh said.

The 5G-enabled Galaxy S10 will be available only in certain markets where 5G is available. The other three variants will hit shelves March 8 in certain markets, with preorders beginning Thursday. The base versions of those three have 128 gigabytes of storage, double that of last year's Galaxy S9.

The base models of the Galaxy S10 and S10+ will be priced at $899.99 and $999.99, respectively. Last year's Galaxy S9 was priced at roughly $720 for the base model, with 64 gigabytes of memory, and $840 for a larger version. The new Galaxy S10e will cost $749.99.

Samsung, on its U.S. website, is already offering as much as $550 in trade-in value for certain Galaxy phones. The aggressive marketing resembles efforts by Apple in recent months to boost iPhone sales, as consumers see fewer reasons to upgrade.

In the U.S., the world's most profitable smartphone market, consumers have pushed the smartphone-upgrade cycle to 37.4 months, according to BayStreet Research -- up from roughly two years in 2014.

But there are still Samsung superfans waiting anxiously for details of the Galaxy S10, like Mike Haverly, a 41-year-old human-resources manager in St. Augustine, Fla. He is a Galaxy S9 user who generally buys a new phone every year -- though he hesitates at the $1,000 price tag.

"What worries me is Samsung continuing to raise prices without adding features," Mr. Haverly said. "Right now, I'm at the upper limits of what I'll spend yearly on a phone."

Write to Timothy W. Martin at timothy.martin@wsj.com