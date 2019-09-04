Samsung Electronics : Galaxy Fold Now Available

Category-defining foldable device inspires new mobile experiences with custom UX, mobility and powerful multitasking

Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of the Galaxy Fold-a completely new category of mobile technology-available in Korea on September 6, followed by select countries including France, Germany, Singapore, U.K., U.S., and more, in Cosmos Black and Space Silver. With a 5G-ready option in select countries, consumers will be able to unfold the future on the fastest network speeds available.

Galaxy Fold was designed to inspire new experiences: When closed, you can access your essentials on the cover display comfortably with one hand, and when opened, you can explore new ways to multitask, watch videos, play games, and more, on its immersive 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display.1

During the past several months, Samsung has been refining the Galaxy Fold to ensure it delivers the best possible experience. Not only we improved the Galaxy Fold's design and construction, but also took the time to rethink the entire consumer journey.

'The category-defining Galaxy Fold is a device that defies the barriers of traditional smartphone design. Now, we're excited to release this pioneering mobile technology, and allow consumers to experience it for themselves,' said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. 'Consumers have responded positively to larger screens, and the Galaxy Fold's revolutionary form factor offers a bigger, more immersive screen without sacrificing portability. This is what we call innovation of new mobile experience in action.'

First-of-its-Kind User Experience

The Galaxy Fold combines users' favorite smartphone and tablet features to deliver a new kind of mobile device and a first-of-its-kind user experience-from a new form factor and materials to its unique foldable UX, versatile camera and premium performance. Samsung worked alongside partners to create an entirely new UX that will change the way we use our mobile devices and takes full advantage of the foldable design with its cover and main displays. As a result, the device opens up new possibilities for users.

The Galaxy Fold transforms how you capture, share, and edit mobile content. When closed, you can shoot a quick video, and then simply open the device to watch it on a larger screen-with App Continuity, the video seamlessly transitions from the cover display to the main display.2 With Multi-Active Window, you can run multiple apps at once in real-time and effectively multitask: Edit footage, browse through the photo gallery for still shots, and read emails from friends and co-workers, all at the same time.3

With a 5G-ready option, Galaxy Fold users in select markets can take full advantage of their carriers' fastest speeds. The Galaxy Fold 5G harnesses the full power of next-generation connectivity for streaming and downloading high-resolution videos and other content, as well as graphics-heavy games, at super-charged speeds.4 By allowing us to do more with the 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display, the Galaxy Fold is changing the way we consume content and multitask.5

Every Galaxy Fold comes with exclusive access to specialized customer care services - including one-on-one access to Samsung experts, and a 24/7 support hub online or over the phone. Samsung will elaborate on plans in each market to ensure every aspect of the Galaxy Fold experience is as extraordinary as the device itself.

Galaxy Fold Product Specifications

Galaxy Fold Display Main Display*

- 7.3' QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED Display (4.2:3) Infinity Flex Display, 2152*1536, 362ppi

Cover Display**

- 4.6' HD+ Super AMOLED Display (21:9), 1680*720, 399ppi

*Main display: Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners and the upper cutout. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and the upper cutout.

**Cover display: Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. Dimension & Weight Folded: 62.8 x 160.9 x 15.7mm ~ 17.1mm

Unfolded: 117.9 x 160.9 x 6.9mm ~ 7.6mm

Weight: 276g Camera Cover Camera 10MP Selfie Camera: F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80˚ Front Dual Camera 10MP Selfie Camera: F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80˚

8MP RGB Depth Camera: F1.9, Pixel Size: 1.12μm, FOV: 85˚ Rear Triple Camera 16MP Ultra Wide Camera: F2.2 ,Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV : 123˚

12MP Wide-angle Camera: Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.5/F2.4, Pixel size: 1.4μm, FOV: 77˚

12MP Telephoto Camera: PDAF, F2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 45˚

Dual OIS, 0.5x out and 2x in optical zoom, Up to 10x digital zoom, HDR10+ recording, Tracking AF AP 7㎚ 64-bit Octa-Core Processor (2.84㎓ + 2.41㎓ + 1.78㎓) Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage (UFS3.0)

*Actual storage available may depend on pre-installed software Battery LTE model: 4380mAh (typical) dual battery*

5G model: 4235mAh (typical) dual battery*

*Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4135mAh for 5G model and 4275mAh for LTE model. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless*

Wireless PowerShare**

*Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC, Wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMA

**Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Note10, Note10+, S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS Android 9 (Pie) Network LTE model: Enhanced 2X2 MIMO, 6CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18

- Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 150Mbps Upload5G model: Non-Standalone (NSA), Sub6

*May differ by market, mobile operator and service providers. Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax HE80 MIMO, 1024QAM

Bluetooth® v 5.0, ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)

*Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain countries. SIM Card LTE model: one eSIM and one Nano SIM

5G model: one Nano SIM

*Availability may vary depending on country and carrier.

*eSIM availability may vary depending on country and carrier.

*SIM card sold separately. Payment(Samsung Pay) Credit & debit cards: supports MST and/or NFC

Membership cards, Gift cards, Transit cards, Reward point service*Available in select countries. Payment solutions and available features may vary depending on country, carrier, and service providers. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: Fingerprint sensor, Face recognition

*Galaxy Fold has a Capacitive Fingerprint sensor on the side. Audio Stereo speakers and bundled Galaxy Buds

Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.)

UHQ 32-bit &DSD64/128 support*, PCM: Up to 32 bits, DSD: DSD64/128

Audio playback format : MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF

*DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format. Video Video playback format: MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

TV connection: Wireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30fps) / Wired: supports DisplayPort over USB type-C. Supports video out when connecting via HDMI Adapter. (DisplayPort 4K UHD at 60 fps) Security Knox protection: real-time monitoring and protection.

Virus, malware prevention. (Powered by McAfee)

Secure Folder: a secure space on the device to keep content such as apps, photos and videos, secured by fingerprint scanning.

*Virus and malware prevention solution providers may vary depending on country. In the Box Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Buds, Data Cable, Travel Adapter, Ejection Pin, USB Connector (OTG), Quick Start Guide, Aramid Fiber Cover

*Components may not be available depending on the model you purchase or the country or region you live in. Excluding cover, black components only available with black devices and all other device colors will receive white components in box.

