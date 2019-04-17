Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(005930)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Electronics : Galaxy Fold's screen malfunctions after a day, some reviewers say

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 06:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Samsung Galaxy Fold phone is shown on a screen at Samsung Electronics Co Ltds Unpacked event in San Francisco

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Samsung's new Galaxy Fold, a splashy $1,980 (1,518 pounds) phone that opens into a tablet, is malfunctioning for some journalist reviewers after only a day or two of use, according to posts on social media on Wednesday.

The problem seems to be related to the unit's screen either cracking or flickering, according to Twitter posts by technology journalists from Bloomberg, The Verge and CNBC who received the phone this week for review purposes. The Galaxy Fold officially goes on sale on April 26 in the United States.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd did not respond to several requests for comment.

The South Korean company's Galaxy Fold resembles a conventional smartphone but opens like a book to reveal a second display the size of a small tablet at 7.3 inches (18.5 cm).

Although Galaxy Fold and Huawei's Mate X foldable phones are not expected to be big sellers, the new designs were hailed as framing the future of smartphones this year in a field that has seen few surprises since Apple Inc introduced the screen slab iPhone in 2007.

The problems with the new phone drew comparisons to Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 phone in 2016. Battery and design flaws in the Note 7 led to some units catching fire or exploding, forcing Samsung to recall and cancel sales of the phone. The recall wiped out nearly all of the profits in Samsung's mobile division in the third quarter of 2016.

Reviewers of the new Galaxy Fold said they did not know what the problem was and Samsung did not provide answers.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman tweeted: "The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not."

According to Gurman's tweets, he removed a plastic layer on the screen that was not meant to be removed and the phone malfunctioned afterwards.

Dieter Bohn, executive editor of The Verge, said that a "small bulge" appeared on the crease of the phone screen, which appeared to be something pressing from underneath the screen. Bohn said Samsung replaced his test phone but did not offer a reason for the problem.

"It is very troubling," Bohn told Reuters, adding that he did not remove the plastic screen cover.

Steve Kovach, tech editor at CNBC.com tweeted a video of half of his phone's screen flickering after using it for just a day.

(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Kenneth Li and Leslie Adler)

By Angela Moon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
06:57pEXPLAINER : How 5G drove moves by Apple, Qualcomm and Intel
RE
06:25pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy Fold's screen malfunctions after a day, some review..
RE
05:09pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Android Pie update, features, release date and phones list
AQ
04:27pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Some of Samsung's new folding phones are already breaking
AQ
03:40pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Some of Samsung's folding phones are already breaking
AQ
02:06pSAMSUNG GALAXY A80 : Built for the ‘era of live'
AQ
01:29pEU lawmakers back wifi-based car standard in win for Volkswagen
RE
12:10pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy Fold bakal tiba di Malaysia pada 3 Mei 2019
AQ
11:36aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : OnePlus 7 Pro leak points to a massively upgraded screen
AQ
11:15aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : denies any involvement in theft of supplier ASML's secrets
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 225 268 B
EBIT 2019 32 456 B
Net income 2019 24 993 B
Finance 2019 94 391 B
Yield 2019 3,19%
P/E ratio 2019 12,57
P/E ratio 2020 10,14
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 313 095 B
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 53 382  KRW
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD275 524
FITBIT INC10.66%1 401
HTC CORP--.--%1 181
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 144
MEMTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD24.05%103
VUZIX CORP-40.54%79
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About