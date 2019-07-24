Log in
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(005930)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Samsung Electronics' : Galaxy Fold to be available from September

0
07/24/2019 | 09:26pm EDT
The Samsung Galaxy Fold phone is shown on a screen at Samsung Electronics Co Ltds Unpacked event in San Francisco

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday its foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold would go on sale from September in selected markets, after the launch was delayed by screen problems earlier this year.

The South Korean tech giant said in a statement it had made improvements in its first foldable phone and was conducting final tests.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 230 006 B
EBIT 2019 27 103 B
Net income 2019 21 357 B
Finance 2019 90 554 B
Yield 2019 3,20%
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 1 339x
EV / Sales2020 1 271x
Capitalization 308 021 B
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 53 914,41  KRW
Last Close Price 46 400,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD266 604
APPLE32.29%960 889
XIAOMI CORP--.--%27 803
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD71.37%3 354
FITBIT INC-14.29%1 086
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 043
