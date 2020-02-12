Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Electronics : Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition Makes Its Debut at Exclusive New York Fashion Week Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 11:46pm EST

Samsung Electronics and top fashion brand Thom Browne hosted an intimate and exclusive event in New York, showcasing their Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition collaboration to top New York media, celebrities and influencers for Fashion Week. To celebrate the exclusive collaboration from the leading technology company and iconic New York fashion brand, guests were treated to a live performance before having the opportunity to experience the device themselves. Like the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition, the event was the perfect combination of high fashion and technological innovation, representing the timeless style and groundbreaking creativity from both brands.

Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition was created for those who are not afraid to make a statement-and who want their technology to be as iconic as their wardrobe. It features distinctive Thom Browne signature brand colors on a pebble grey exterior, pulled right from the runway, and offering all of the same innovative features as Galaxy Z Flip. To complete the look, the special edition device also comes with custom designed Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Watch Active2.

Designer Thom Browne demonstrates the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition in a groundbreaking foldable smartphone experience with sartorial style during New York Fashion Week (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Samsung Electronics)

Designer Thom Browne demonstrates the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition in a groundbreaking foldable smartphone experience with sartorial style during New York Fashion Week (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Samsung Electronics)

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition package also includes custom designed Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Watch Active2 featuring the distinctive Thom Browne signature brand colors on a pebble grey exterior, pulled right from the runway (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Samsung Electronics)

Eliza Scanlen attends unveiling experience of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition at exclusive New York Fashion Week event at Sotheby's on February 12, 2020 in New York City (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Samsung Electronics)

Xiao Wen Ju attends unveiling experience of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition at exclusive New York Fashion Week event at Sotheby's on February 12, 2020 in New York City (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Samsung Electronics)

Samsung & Thom Browne unveil the new Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition during exclusive New York Fashion Week even at Sotheby's on February 12, 2020 in New York City (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Samsung Electronics)

Samsung & Thom Browne unveil the new Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition during exclusive New York Fashion Week even at Sotheby's on February 12, 2020 in New York City (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Samsung Electronics)

Samsung & Thom Browne unveil the new Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition during exclusive New York Fashion Week even at Sotheby's on February 12, 2020 in New York City (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Samsung Electronics)

Samsung & Thom Browne unveil the new Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition during exclusive New York Fashion Week even at Sotheby's on February 12, 2020 in New York City (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Samsung Electronics)

Samsung & Thom Browne unveil the new Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition during exclusive New York Fashion Week even at Sotheby's on February 12, 2020 in New York City (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Samsung Electronics)

Lance Fresh (R) attends unveiling experience of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition at exclusive New York Fashion Week event at Sotheby's on February 12, 2020 in New York City (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Samsung Electronics)

Nicholas Braun (L) attends unveiling experience of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition at exclusive New York Fashion Week event at Sotheby's on February 12, 2020 in New York City (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Samsung Electronics)

A limited quantity of Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition devices will be available in select markets. Pre-orders for the device will begin Feb. 14 on Samsung.com and Thombrowne.com, as well as at NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER. The official launch will be in March.

For more information, please visit www.thombrowne.com,news.samsung.com/galaxy, www.samsungmobilepress.com or www.samsung.com/galaxy.

About Thom Browne

Thom Browne is widely recognized for challenging and modernizing today's uniform: the suit. By questioning traditional proportions, Browne's designs consistently convey a true American sensibility rooted in quality craftsmanship and precise tailoring. In 2001, Browne began his business with five suits in a small 'by appointment' shop in New York City's West Village and, in the years following, expanded his business to include complete ready-to-wear and accessories collections for both men (2003) and women (2011). Browne has also become known for his highly conceptual runway presentations which have gained global attention for their thought provoking and dramatic themes and settings. The brand is currently offered in over 300 leading department store and specialty boutique doors across 40 countries and through 31 directly operated flagship stores in New York, London, Milan, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai and Seoul. For more information, please visit www.thombrowne.com

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 04:45:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
02/12SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition Makes Its Debut at Exclu..
PU
02/12Companies feel impact of coronavirus outbreak in China
RE
02/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing gets 0 orders in January, Lyft won’t be profitabl..
02/12SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : announces Galaxy S20, Z Flip lineup
AQ
02/12SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform Powers..
AQ
02/12SoftBank-backed Innoviz partners with China's Shaanxi for self-driving trucks
RE
02/11Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huaw..
RE
02/11SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Unveils New Lineup of Smartphones -- Update
DJ
02/11SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : presents Galaxy Z Flip, first foldable smartphone
AQ
02/11SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : and Iconic Fashion Brand Thom Browne Collaborate on Limite..
PU
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 251 500 B
EBIT 2020 38 565 B
Net income 2020 29 526 B
Finance 2020 101 699 B
Yield 2020 2,57%
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
P/E ratio 2021 9,83x
EV / Sales2020 1 602x
EV / Sales2021 1 453x
Capitalization 403 057 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 69 526,32  KRW
Last Close Price 60 500,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD338 215
APPLE INC.9.50%1 398 447
XIAOMI CORP--.--%39 506
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD30.81%19 526
FITBIT, INC.-0.15%1 720
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%994
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group