Samsung Electronics : Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition Makes Its Debut at Exclusive New York Fashion Week Event

Samsung Electronics and top fashion brand Thom Browne hosted an intimate and exclusive event in New York, showcasing their Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition collaboration to top New York media, celebrities and influencers for Fashion Week. To celebrate the exclusive collaboration from the leading technology company and iconic New York fashion brand, guests were treated to a live performance before having the opportunity to experience the device themselves. Like the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition, the event was the perfect combination of high fashion and technological innovation, representing the timeless style and groundbreaking creativity from both brands.

Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition was created for those who are not afraid to make a statement-and who want their technology to be as iconic as their wardrobe. It features distinctive Thom Browne signature brand colors on a pebble grey exterior, pulled right from the runway, and offering all of the same innovative features as Galaxy Z Flip. To complete the look, the special edition device also comes with custom designed Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Watch Active2.

Designer Thom Browne demonstrates the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition in a groundbreaking foldable smartphone experience with sartorial style during New York Fashion Week (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Samsung Electronics)

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition package also includes custom designed Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Watch Active2 featuring the distinctive Thom Browne signature brand colors on a pebble grey exterior, pulled right from the runway (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Samsung Electronics)

Eliza Scanlen attends unveiling experience of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition at exclusive New York Fashion Week event at Sotheby's on February 12, 2020 in New York City (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Samsung Electronics)

Xiao Wen Ju attends unveiling experience of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition at exclusive New York Fashion Week event at Sotheby's on February 12, 2020 in New York City (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Samsung Electronics)

Lance Fresh (R) attends unveiling experience of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition at exclusive New York Fashion Week event at Sotheby's on February 12, 2020 in New York City (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Samsung Electronics)

Nicholas Braun (L) attends unveiling experience of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition at exclusive New York Fashion Week event at Sotheby's on February 12, 2020 in New York City (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Samsung Electronics)

A limited quantity of Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition devices will be available in select markets. Pre-orders for the device will begin Feb. 14 on Samsung.com and Thombrowne.com, as well as at NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER. The official launch will be in March.

For more information, please visit www.thombrowne.com , news.samsung.com/galaxy, www.samsungmobilepress.com or www.samsung.com/galaxy.

About Thom Browne

Thom Browne is widely recognized for challenging and modernizing today's uniform: the suit. By questioning traditional proportions, Browne's designs consistently convey a true American sensibility rooted in quality craftsmanship and precise tailoring. In 2001, Browne began his business with five suits in a small 'by appointment' shop in New York City's West Village and, in the years following, expanded his business to include complete ready-to-wear and accessories collections for both men (2003) and women (2011). Browne has also become known for his highly conceptual runway presentations which have gained global attention for their thought provoking and dramatic themes and settings. The brand is currently offered in over 300 leading department store and specialty boutique doors across 40 countries and through 31 directly operated flagship stores in New York, London, Milan, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai and Seoul. For more information, please visit www.thombrowne.com