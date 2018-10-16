Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (005930)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Samsung Electronics : Huawei launches new flagship phones in bid to keep No. 2 spot

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 03:36pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

LONDON (Reuters) - Huawei unveiled new flagship smartphones with novel smart camera and video features on Tuesday, as it seeks to sustain momentum among price-conscious consumers.

The Chinese company, which overtook Apple this year to become the No. 2 smartphone maker by units - behind South Korea's Samsung - introduced its Mate 20 phone series using Leica camera technology.

They include a new ultra-wide angle lens, as well as a telephoto lens and a macro that shoots objects as close as 2.5 centimeters (1 inch).

Mate P20 models take advantage of artificial intelligence features built into Huawei's own Kirin chipsets.

Features available to Mate 20 users include being able to isolate human subjects and desaturate the colors around them in order to highlight people against their backgrounds.

Gartner analyst Roberta Cozza said that in a highly commoditized smartphone market of look-alike phones, Huawei is managing to differentiate itself with camera and personalization features.

"With the Mate 20, Huawei is setting the bar for what users can expect from photography using a smartphone," Cozza said.

At its global product launch event in London, Huawei is expected to undercut Samsung and Apple's premium phone prices, which are well above the $1,000/1,000 pound mark.

The Chinese phone maker managed to surpass Apple to take the No. 2 spot in the second quarter, industry data shows, despite facing an effective ban in the U.S. market over whispered national security concerns.

However, Apple commanded 43 percent of the premium market and a lion's share of profits, CounterPoint Research estimated.

"Huawei is clearly ticking all the key boxes needed to displace rivals – and not just Android-powered rivals," said Ben Wood, research chief of mobile industry consulting firm CCS Insight.

Wood said Huawei's move to match Apple iPhone's characteristic swipe gestures and face unlock features on its Mate 20 Pro could, in theory, make it easier for committed Apple buyers to switch, although he said that was unlikely near term.

"But it's clear that Huawei has an eye on the future and is ready to take share from Apple if the time comes that a loyal iPhone owner decides to try something else," he said.

The new premium phone line-up from the world's biggest telecom equipment maker includes four models, the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X, with a 7.2 inch display screen, and a Porsche Design limited edition phone.

(Additional reporting by Sijia Jiang in Hong Kong; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Eric Auchard
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -2.14% 217.36 Delayed Quote.31.25%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
03:36pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Huawei launches new flagship phones in bid to keep No. 2 s..
RE
01:44pBEST GADGETS 2018 : the top tech you can buy right now
AQ
01:23pSK TELECOM : completes 5G call using Samsung equipment
AQ
01:11pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy Note 10 could have a mammoth screen
AQ
10:27aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy J3 Gets Oreo On Verizon At Last
AQ
10:27aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Showcases Innovative Lineup of Business Monitors at Adobe ..
AQ
10/15SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : DJ Koh confirms foldable phone concept
AQ
10/15SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : DJ Koh confirms foldable phone concept
AQ
10/15SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : DJ Koh confirms foldable phone concept
AQ
10/15SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Google Pixel 3 phone aims to automate more daily tasks
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/12THE DISCONNECT BETWEEN MEMORY CHIP O : Part 1 Memory Chips 
10/12Top 7 5G Stocks To Play The 5G Boom Starting In 2019 
10/12Smartphone suppliers warn of weakness heading into holidays 
10/11Stock Route Continues After Major Sell-Off (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
10/11WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Stock Rout Continues After Major Selloff 
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 250 664 B
EBIT 2018 64 476 B
Net income 2018 47 964 B
Finance 2018 85 518 B
Yield 2018 3,19%
P/E ratio 2018 6,16
P/E ratio 2019 6,18
EV / Sales 2018 0,91x
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
Capitalization 313 019 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 64 465  KRW
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Jae-Yong Lee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD277 648
FITBIT INC-15.24%1 134
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%896
HTC CORP--.--%852
FIH MOBILE LTD-69.46%754
VUZIX CORP-5.60%170
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.