Samsung Electronics : Huawei's Foldable Smartphone Raises the Bar -- and Price Tag

By Dan Strumpf

BARCELONA -- Just days after Samsung Electronics Co. launched the industry's first mainstream foldable-screen smartphone, China's Huawei Technologies Co. upped the ante with a competing device and an even more stratospheric price tag.

Huawei's new device, called the Mate X, features a single wide screen that folds in half when closed. Like the rival Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Mate X will have a folded and unfolded mode, run multiple applications at once and be compatible with coming superfast 5G networks.

And like its Samsung rival, the Mate X pushes smartphone pricing to new heights. Richard Yu, the head of Huawei's consumer device business, said the handset will be priced at EUR2,299, or about $2,600 -- more than 30% more than the $1,980 Galaxy Fold.

"There's so much technology and innovation here," Mr. Yu said in explaining the price tag. He unveiled the device on stage in this Spanish city on the eve of the mobile industry's biggest event of the year, MWC Barcelona.

"We put so much resources and technology" into that component, he said. "This is the industry's most sophisticated hinge." Mr. Yu said it took Huawei engineers more than three years to get the phone's most challenging technical component, the hinge, just right.

But Mr. Yu was vague about when the device will actually become available to consumers, offering a for-sale date of as soon as the middle of the year, pending the rollout of 5G networks. "Maybe in June" in some markets, he said.

Samsung, by contrast, gave a clear release date of April 26 when it unveiled its device in San Francisco on Wednesday.

