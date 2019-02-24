Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(005930)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Electronics : Huawei's Foldable Smartphone Raises the Bar -- and Price Tag

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 10:30am EST

By Dan Strumpf

BARCELONA -- Just days after Samsung Electronics Co. launched the industry's first mainstream foldable-screen smartphone, China's Huawei Technologies Co. upped the ante with a competing device and an even more stratospheric price tag.

Huawei's new device, called the Mate X, features a single wide screen that folds in half when closed. Like the rival Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Mate X will have a folded and unfolded mode, run multiple applications at once and be compatible with coming superfast 5G networks.

And like its Samsung rival, the Mate X pushes smartphone pricing to new heights. Richard Yu, the head of Huawei's consumer device business, said the handset will be priced at EUR2,299, or about $2,600 -- more than 30% more than the $1,980 Galaxy Fold.

"There's so much technology and innovation here," Mr. Yu said in explaining the price tag. He unveiled the device on stage in this Spanish city on the eve of the mobile industry's biggest event of the year, MWC Barcelona.

"We put so much resources and technology" into that component, he said. "This is the industry's most sophisticated hinge." Mr. Yu said it took Huawei engineers more than three years to get the phone's most challenging technical component, the hinge, just right.

But Mr. Yu was vague about when the device will actually become available to consumers, offering a for-sale date of as soon as the middle of the year, pending the rollout of 5G networks. "Maybe in June" in some markets, he said.

Samsung, by contrast, gave a clear release date of April 26 when it unveiled its device in San Francisco on Wednesday.

Write to Dan Strumpf at daniel.strumpf@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) 1.06% 1046 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
10:30aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Huawei's Foldable Smartphone Raises the Bar -- and Price T..
DJ
10:16aHUAWEI MATE X : first look at a truly impressive foldable phone
AQ
09:21aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Huawei breaks price ceiling with $2,600 folding 5G smartph..
RE
08:25aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Three days with the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
AQ
08:06aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy Fold gets a much closer look in eerie music-less vi..
AQ
06:55aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : China's Xiaomi unveils 5G smartphone for $680
RE
06:05aXIAOMI : announces Mi 9 worldwide release date and price
AQ
05:41aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : China's Xiaomi unveils 5G smartphone for $680
RE
03:56aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : China's Huawei unveils 5G phone with folding screen
AQ
02/23SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Ahead of Trump-Kim summit, South Korean firms in Vietnam d..
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 233 129 B
EBIT 2019 40 541 B
Net income 2019 30 465 B
Finance 2019 99 416 B
Yield 2019 3,24%
P/E ratio 2019 10,09
P/E ratio 2020 8,73
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capitalization 312 704 B
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 54 082  KRW
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD278 932
FITBIT INC34.81%1 665
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 060
HTC CORP--.--%988
VUZIX CORP-23.49%102
MEMTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD18.99%100
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.