Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(A005930)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Electronics : Introduces Advanced Automotive Foundry Solutions Tailored to EMEA Market at Foundry Forum 2019 Munich

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 05:41am EDT

To address the growing demand in the autonomous and electric vehicle market,
Samsung offers various foundry solutions based on 28nm FDS and 14nm process

Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today unveiled an expanded portfolio of cutting-edge foundry solutions at its Samsung Foundry Forum (SFF) 2019 Munich.

Samsung attracted more than 200 industry experts from fabless companies and foundry partners, and 16 partner booths displayed advanced foundry technology trends, a significant increase in both numbers compared to last year, representing a more solid customer base of Samsung Foundry as well as greater collaboration in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Since the EMEA semiconductor market is in demand across a wide range of applications including automotive, consumer, network, and internet-of things (IoT), Samsung introduced various specialty technologies, such as FD-SOI, radio frequency (RF), and embedded memory along with comprehensive portfolio of foundry process nodes.

Samsung Electronics showcased its state-of-the-art foundry platforms that bring together essential technical elements for new-age applications, including 5G, IoT, automotive, and high performance computing (HPC), while expanding its design solution partners to improve global customers' access to Samsung's foundry solutions.

'It is a great honor to host our global foundry forum with increasing number of attendees every year. The forum has helped us work closely with our customers and strengthen Samsung's foundry ecosystem,' said Dr. ES Jung, president and head of foundry business at Samsung Electronics, in the keynote speech. 'We will strive to get more customer trust and be the best partner possible to prepare for the future with.'

Given the robustness of the European automotive industry, the foundry platform for automotive semiconductor market is drawing considerable attention, and is expected to rapidly grow to address the increasing demand in the autonomous and electric vehicle market.

Samsung is currently producing several automotive semiconductor products such as driving assistant and infotainment systems, mainly based on its 28-nanometer (nm) FD-SOI and 14nm process nodes. In order to respond to increasing customer inquiries, Samsung plans to expand its automotive process nodes to 8nm in near future.

Samsung is also focusing on functional safety and component reliability, which are critically important in the automotive industry, since any failure could cause serious consequences of accident or injury.

Samsung has already proven its ability to design IPs to meet the required automotive standard, and received the ISO 26262 certification for functional safety in automotive components from TÜV Rheinland. Complying with reliability standard AEC-Q100 and IATF 16969 quality management system, it is also preparing for automotive semiconductor production.

Meanwhile, in cooperation with ecosystem partners, Samsung will host its first SAFE™ (Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem) Forum on Oct 17 in San Jose, to introduce Samsung's IP, Electronic Design Automation (EDA), and packaging solutions in detail for foundry partners.

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 09:40:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
05:41aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Introduces Advanced Automotive Foundry Solutions Tailored ..
PU
02:33aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Display to Invest Nearly $11 Billion to Upgrade Production..
DJ
01:31aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Home advantage
AQ
12:14aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Display to invest $11 billion by 2025 amid industry oversu..
RE
10/09Cadence Collaborates with Arm and Samsung Foundry on Delivery of 5LPE Flow fo..
AQ
10/09SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Happy Hangeul Day! Mastering New Languages with the Galaxy..
AQ
10/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Airbus, Samsung, Wirecard
10/08SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : and Dialog offer 'Unlimited YouTube and Premium Dialog ViU..
AQ
10/08SYNOPSYS : Arm, and Samsung Foundry Enable Accelerated Development of Next-Gener..
AQ
10/08Most Asian currencies firm ahead of Sino-U.S. trade talks
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 232 084 B
EBIT 2019 27 471 B
Net income 2019 21 329 B
Finance 2019 89 242 B
Yield 2019 2,91%
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 1 398x
EV / Sales2020 1 306x
Capitalization 324 550 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 56 306,30  KRW
Last Close Price 48 900,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD270 982
APPLE INC.42.26%1 014 104
XIAOMI CORP--.--%26 807
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD221.82%6 066
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 012
FITBIT, INC.-25.75%953
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group